USWNT Legend Carli Lloyd Reveals She Was Offered ‘Serious’ Offers From NFL After Impressive 55-Yard Field Goal

Carli Lloyd, a two-time FIFA Women's World Cup winner, stated that she was offered a chance to play for the Philadelphia Eagles after sinking a 55-yard field goal during one of the team's training camps.



Carli said in an open interview on the Up and Adams Show that she received serious offers to be the first female in the history of America to play the NFL. The position offered to the American football icon was as a kicker.

Carli Lloyd opens up about her NFL offer

Carli Lloyd, a former USWNT midfielder, is known as one of the most accomplished players in recent memory, having won two Olympic gold medals throughout her career. However, Lloyd did have possible NFL possibilities during her career.



Lloyd made headlines in 2019 when she hit a 55-yard field goal at the Philadelphia Eagles' training camp. This resulted in Lloyd receiving "serious offers" from NFL teams, which she shared on Wednesday's episode of the Up & Adams Show. Lloyd stated that her decision to reveal the offer was just an example to young girls and women throughout the world that anything is possible.

Llyod stated, "I did; yeah, it was pretty serious with a couple of teams. It just worked out like it should have. And that is all that matters. But it was an exciting opportunity to demonstrate to young girls and women all across the world that anything is possible. I believe that if there is one position in the NFL that could be filled by a woman, it would not be without the presence of huge guys. Yeah, that was a fantastic experience, but everything is finished and dusted."



However, the soccer star's dates were already overflowing, as the USWNT was scheduled to play Portugal on the same day as the NFL game. The two-time World Cup winner needed time to prepare for this huge sports swap. Later, she competed for the USWNT in the 2020 Summer Olympics, which was her final international competition before retiring.

Carli Lloyd at the Eagle training camp in 2019

Lloyd was in Philadelphia with the USWNT for a friendly match against Portugal at Lincoln Financial Field, home of the Eagles. She had attended a joint training camp session between her favorite Eagles and the Baltimore Ravens, and she decided to have some fun on her own by attempting some field goals.



She consistently nailed 40-yard field goals, including one from 55 yards that went viral. The video broke the internet at that time, sparking speculation about the possibility of a female soccer player transitioning into professional football.

It's no wonder that Lloyd was such a great kicker. After all, being a kicker needs the same technique and talent as being a soccer player, and scoring over 100 goals for the USWNT is no minor accomplishment. Although she can be the NFL kicker, kickers rarely engage in physical contact with other players, save in rare cases if a returning player manages to break through the defensive line.

