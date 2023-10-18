Utah Jazz discontinue Michael Jordan shirt for bringing up bad memories of 1997 and 1998 NBA finals

Since the defeat of the Utah Jazz by Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan in the NBA Finals in 1997 and 1998, Salt Lake City hasn't held fond memories or reminders of him. This explains the negative reaction towards the selling of Jumpman merchandise in the team's store. Jerry Sloan, the head coach, guided Karl Malone and John Stockton to the NBA finals in 1997, but they lost to Jordan's Bulls in six games. The following year, they experienced the same unfortunate loss.

The memory of Jordan scoring the series-seal shot in 1998 and his famous Flu Game painfully lingers in the minds of Jazz fans, especially after the recent release of The Last Dance docuseries. This explains their distaste when they saw their team name under Jordan's iconic Jumpman logo.

The Jazz team introduced a new shirt that sparked mass confusion among its fans. The shirt had the Michael Jordan Jumpman logo at the front, right above the team's name, making it seem as though Jordan was dunking on the team's logo.

The shirt release, understandably, rekindled the painful memories of the 1996-97 and 97-98 seasons where Utah lost both times to Jordan's Bulls in the NBA finals. Jazz beat writer, Andy Larsen, confirmed a few days after the shirt's release that the team stopped selling it due to the fans' reaction.

Michael Jordan's unwavering preference for Jordans extends to his Daughter

Michael Jordan was stern in insisting that his daughter, Jasmine Jordan, only wore Jordan's shoes. Unlike other children who dreamt about owning a pair of Jordan sneakers, Jasmine had different preferences, but her father was insistent about her representing his brand.

During an interview with The Undefeated, Jasmine spoke about her father's relentless determination not to succumb to competition. She humorously shared that she had a soft spot for Skechers as a kid, especially those that lit up or had wheels.

She would plead with her father to let her wear them; he would acquiesce for a single day, but the shoes would mysteriously disappear into the trash the next day. She said this would happen regardless of what kind of shoe it was or who had bought it; if it was under his roof and on her feet, it would end up in the trash.

Her father's insistence was not solely about brand promotion, but it also involved safety concerns. There had been cases where children were murdered over sports shoes and apparel, often the top choice among drug dealers. Michael Jordan was conscious of these dangers and wanted to protect his daughter.

