Utah State CB Andre Seldon Jr Dies at 22 After Drowning in Cliff Diving Accident; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Andre Seldon Jr, the Utah State cornerback, was found dead on Saturday, July 20. Drowning after cliff dDiving is said to be the cause of the 22-year-old’s death. The University confirmed the passing of the young footballer on their X handle. Seldon was scheduled to resume his studies at Utah State during the next semester.

Seldon was born to Andre Seldon Sr. and Danielle Smith on May 15, 2002. He began his football career at Belleville High School and joined the Michigan football team. He earned Academic All-Big Ten honors in 2021 and was a two-time letterman. Seldon became the team captain at New Mexico State, appearing in 28 games with the Aggies. He charted 98 interceptions and two tackles for them.

Also Read: Resurfaced Clip of Khyree Jackson Talking About His NFL Goes Viral After Minnesota Vikings Rookie’s Death

Andre Seldon Jr found dead at 22

The cops received a call about a young man who jumped from the cliff on Saturday afternoon but never resurfaced. The Utah Department of Public Safety began a search operation with a dive team and a helicopter. Seldon’s body was recovered on Saturday night in the Porcupine Reservoir, around 40 minutes from campus.

“Our investigation leads us to believe this is a tragic accident,” the Cache County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. They defended their claim with multiple witnesses. Seldon would have entered the fifth year of his college and his first at Utah State.

Advertisement

Seldon moved to Utah State to join his coach at New Mexico State. Nate Dreiling is the Utah State football team's interim head coach and defensive coordinator. Seldon captained the New Mexico State football team for two years under Dreiling.

Also Read: Minnesota Vikings Rookie Khyree Jackson Gets Killed in Tragic Car Crash at 24

College football community reacts to Seldon Jr’s tragic death

“Our football program is heartbroken to have to endure the loss of one of our own,” Nate Dreiling said about Seldon’s death. He recalled his previous relationship with Andre at New Mexico State. “I can tell you he was an incredible person and teammate,” Dreiling added. The coach sent his condolences and prayers to Seldon’s family as they grieve over the tremendous loss.

Utah State University’s vice president and director of athletics, Diana Sabau, also spoke about Seldon’s demise. Sabau said the Utah State University's athletics family is devastated over the sudden death of Andre Seldon Jr. The University extended their deepest condolence and sympathy to Seldon’s family, friends and Andre’s fans.

Advertisement

The New Mexico State posted that the Aggie Community was devastated to hear the news of the passing of Andre Seldon Jr. Michigan coach Sherrone Moore posted that Seldon’s death deeply saddened him. He called the youngster a great young man on and off the field.