Valeri Nichushkin Addresses Incident Involving Heavily Intoxicated Girl Found in His Seattle Hotel Room

In April 2023, a heavily intoxicated woman was found in Valeri Nichushkin’s Seattle hotel room. The incident took place before Game 3 of Colorado’s first-round series with Seattle when a Colorado Avalanche team physician went to check the ice hockey player in his room.

Now, over a year after the incident, Nichushkin broke silence on the matter during an interview with a Russian YouTuber Mikhail Cherkasv. Let’s see what Nichushkin has to say!

Valeri Nichushkin addresses an incident involving an intoxicated girl in his hotel room

Valeri Nichushkin explained that he was dealing with some injuries and thus was not advised to play in the game. So, he thought of hanging out with friends from Seattle during that time. He also disclosed that the next morning, he flew to Denver, emphasizing that he had no connection to the girl found in his Four Seasons hotel room.

Moreover, the Russian professional ice hockey player stated that the club asked him not to comment on the matter and that he was also not emotionally prepared to do so at that time.

Valeri Nichushkin has now shared (via Colorado Hockey Now): “I had friends in Seattle at that moment and I made the wrong decision, we hung out with them at night and in the morning I flew to Denver. This girl in my room has nothing to do with me. The club advised me not to give any comments, and I myself was not emotionally ready to explain all this.”

It is worth mentioning that when the woman was discovered in the hotel room, a thorough investigation ensued. Police also reviewed camera footage of the entire incident, and Nichushkin was questioned regarding the matter.

Valeri Nichushkin was suspended for six months

In May 2024, Valeri Nichushkin was suspended from competing in the event right before Game 4 against Dallas. The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association broke this news of suspending the player for six months, before the game.

The NHL did not disclose the exact reasons behind why they suspended him. However, it was believed that Nichushkin reportedly failed a drug test. Additionally, after serving the six-month suspension, the Colorado Avalanche right-winger will return to the rink in November 2024.

Nichushkin’s suspension clearance will also depend on the NHL league. Thus, Fans can only wait for the good news.

