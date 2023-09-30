Vamika becomes elder sister: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma expecting second child

Rumor has it, that star cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife actress Anushka Sharma are expecting their second child. According to some reports by Hindustani Times' source, "Anushka is expecting her second child. Like the last time, the couple will inform their fans and well-wishers formally at a later stage" Further they also speculated that the 35-year-old actress had not seen in a while and stayed away from the public. Another source also claimed the couple was recently spotted at the maternity clinic. They requested the paparazzi to not publish their picture with a promise to make the announcement soon

After a long-rumored relationship, Virushka got married on December 11, 2017. The couple had their 1st child in 2021. They named their daughter Vamika and were very private about her Ones when paps clicked pictures of their daughter Celebrity couple asked them to not publicly post the pictures of their beloved daughter.

Kohli is considered one of the greatest cricketers and is massively loved by his fans with over 256 million followers on Instagram. Currently, Virat is on the team for this year's ODI World Cup 2023. World Cup is returning to India after a decade and King Kohli is one of the star players people are relying on.

ALSO READ: WWE's Drew McIntyre sparks fan frenzy as he sports Rohit Sharma's India jersey ahead of World Cup

Why Kohli is important for ODI World Cup 2023

The ODI World Cup 2023 is finally returning to India after a hiatus of 12 years, igniting the hopes of countless fans. With massive expectations surrounding India's chances, the squad appears robust, led by Captain Rohit Sharma and the indomitable Kohli. India's last ODI World Cup saw them reach the semi-finals under the leadership of King Kohli himself. As of now, Virat has participated in 26 World Cup matches, amassing a total of 1030 runs, with his highest score of 107 runs against Pakistan in the 2015 edition. He also played a pivotal role in India's historic World Cup victory in 2011, where they triumphed under the captaincy of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Kohli's presence in the lineup is sure to be a game-changer for India's pursuit of World Cup glory in 2023.