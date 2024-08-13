Vanessa Bryant Reveals Official Kobe Bryant Olympics Customised Logo Designed By Her for Los Angeles 2028

Promotions for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics have already begun following the conclusion of the 2024 Paris Olympics on Sunday. Vanessa Bryant unveiled an official Kobe Bryant emblem for the 2028 Los Angeles Games on Sunday. The emblem features Kobe’s Nike logo inside a purple and gold snakeskin “A” in “LA28.”

In a video announcing the logo, Vanessa shared that Kobe had wanted the games in LA due to his passion for the city, the love Angelenos have shown their family, and their fond memories there. She expressed pride that Kobe could contribute to the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic story and hoped the emblem would inspire the Mamba mentality in aspiring Olympians and Paralympians.

The video also includes footage of Bryant discussing Los Angeles being awarded the summer games before his passing. He noted that with so many icons from various fields in Los Angeles, it made perfect sense to host the Olympics there and elevate the storytelling of the athletes represented in the games.

The Los Angeles Olympics has approved more than 50 custom logos for the 2028 games, including designs from streetwear brand The Hundreds, musicians Snoop Dogg and Billie Eilish, and Olympic athlete Chloe Kim.

Kobe Bryant represented the USA in the Olympics, winning gold medals at both the 2008 Beijing Games and the 2012 London Games. He began his Olympic career in 2007 and played a crucial role in the "Redeem Team" that secured gold in 2008, scoring 20 points in the final against Spain. He averaged 15.0 points per game during the 2008 Olympics and finished with a perfect 26-0 record in international competitions.

Many view Kobe's performance at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing as one of his greatest achievements. Playing alongside NBA stars like LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, Kobe emerged as the team's leader and top player.

"LeBron and Wade said being on that team with Kobe was an eye-opening experience because they saw him as the best in the league, yet he still outworked all of them in practice, spent countless hours in the gym, and maintained a strict diet."

Kobe's clutch plays in the gold medal game against Spain helped the US reclaim the top spot on the podium after a disappointing bronze in 2004.

In the 2012 Olympics in London, Kobe again played a key role as the US defended their title. At 34 years old, he provided veteran leadership and crucial scoring to help the "Redeem Team" win gold.

Kobe Bryant's Olympic career highlighted his killer instinct, work ethic, and ability to excel even among the NBA's elite. His perfect 36-0 record, two gold medals, and leadership solidified his legacy as one of the greatest Olympians in USA Basketball history.

