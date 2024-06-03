Vanessa Hudgens Can’t Stop Gushing Over Husband Cole Tucker’s MLB Pitching Debut

The High School Musical actress Vanessa Hudgens could not contain her admiration for her husband Cole Tucker after watching his impressive pitching debut for the Los Angeles Angels on June 1st.

Hudgens took to Instagram to praise the versatile athlete's skills on the baseball pitch.

While sharing a video snippet of Tucker debuting his baseball pitch, Hudgens gushed captioning the video "I mean find urself a man who does it all."

As reported by Sports Illustrated, Cole Tucker, 27, didn't allow a single run during his relief appearance.

Tucker is typically a shortstop and outfielder for the Angels. But he made a remarkable play during his debut as a pitcher for the team in a game against the Seattle Mariners, in the eighth inning.

Despite the Angels' eventual 5-3 loss, Tucker didn't disappoint in his unexpected pitching role.

The viral video shared by Hudgens shows Tucker making an athletic leaping stop on the mound before throwing the ball to the first base for an out.

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker Baseball's Perfect Match

It's no shock to fans who have been keeping up with this couple's love story that Hudgens can't stop gushing over her incredibly talented husband.

The pair tied the knot last December, after dating for more than 2 years. The couple announced their engagement in February 2023. They had first connected back in November 2020 for the first time.

The Princess Switch actress debuted her baby bump on the 2023 Oscars red carpet, revealing she and Tucker are expecting their first child together.

In past interviews, Hudgens gushed over her baseball beau, describing Tucker as "just kind of perfect for me" and blushingly saying, "I am [happy]. I really am."

Coincidentally enough, teenage Tucker 2012 had posted a tweet that said, “In search of: A girl who's down to watch High School Musical with me and scratch my back," leading many fans to believe that the connection may have been written in the stars all along.

A fun fact of trivia that comes to light is that Chad Danforth, the player portrayed by Corbin Bleu in Hudgens' iconic Disney hit, was the inspiration behind Tucker’s signature long hairstyle.

"When I was in fourth grade, I was like, 'Man, I am going to grow out my hair. I'm going to look like Corbin Bleu and it's going to be the coolest thing ever,'" Tucker told The Athletic in 2020. "I did it and I'm still doing it. I sound like such a nerd right now, but that's really what happened. It kind of became my thing."

This baseball star husband checks every box - including pitching prowess - it's no wonder Hudgens can't help but gush over a man who definitely “does it all."

