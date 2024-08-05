Vanessa Hudgens Reacts to Dominik Mysterio Betraying Rhea Ripley and Kissing Liv Morgan at SummerSlam 2024

WWE is widely regarded as the most extensive professional wrestling company on the globe, and its reach has kept on growing each year. These couple of years have proved to be some of the most successful years for the business, where WWE programming is going off the charts, viewerships are at an all-time high, social media numbers are incredible, merchandise is being sold out in hours, WWE has signed massive brand and broadcast deals, and much more.

A lot of mainstream celebrities have shown their interest in the WWE. They even consume the shows regularly as fans. Recently famous singer and actress Vanessa Hudgens, who’s been part of movies like High School Musical, Bad Boys, and many more, reacted to the last WWE PLE SummerSlam 2024 match.

Vanessa Hudgens shared a post on her official Instagram by Liv Morgan after Dominik Mysterio cost Rhea Ripley her match, picked Liv Morgan’s side, and decided to kiss her violently on live television in front of Rhea Ripley. Vanessa Hudgens expressed sharing pictures from the match and stated she enjoyed watching the storyline, which indicates she’s a huge WWE fan. She wrote, “Gagged over this storyline.”

The saga between Liv Morgan and Rhea Ripley has unfolded another shocking chapter at SummerSlam 2024. In the contest's ending sequence, Liv Morgan ran outside and grabbed a steal chair to pull the oldest and cheapest heel tactic to retain her championship and disqualify herself from the match.

Liv Morgan’s plans were quickly scrapped when Rhea Ripley planted a big boot on Morgan’s face. Ripley then decided to attack Liv Morgan with a stolen chair herself, but Dominik stopped and told her not to hit Liv Morgan with the chair, as if she did, she might get DQ’d and would not win her title back.

But it was all a planned strategic move by Dominik Mysterio, who then distracted the referee and threw the chair inside the ring. Taking advantage of the moment, Liv Morgan face-planted Rhea Ripley on the steal chair, retained her championship, and broke Rhea Ripley’s 800-day unpinned record.

The SummerSlam 2024 card was an absolute banger. All matches on the card were main event worthy and had a properly justified ending. This SummerSlam card can be easily labeled as the biggest SummerSlam PLE in history. Here is the full match card and the result:

1. Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa WWE Undisputed Championship singles match. Cody Rhodes retained him after Roman Reigns returned and attacked Solo Sikoa.

2. Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk with Seth Rollins as Special Guest Referee Drew McIntyre wins.

3. Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther King of the Ring, WWE World Heavyweight Championship singles match Gunther becomes the new WWE Heavyweight Champion after Finn Balor turns heel on Damian Priest.

4. Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax, Queen of the Ring, WWE Women's Championship singles match Nia Jax becomes the new champion, with the help of Tiffany Stratton.

5. Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight in the WWE United States Championship singles match, LA Knight becomes the new United States Champion.

6. Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan (c) in the WWE Women's World Heavyweight Championship match, Liv Morgan retains after Dominik Mysterio turns on Rhea Ripley and kisses Liv Morgan.

7. Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker WWE Intercontinental Championship match Bron Breakker becomes the new Intercontinental Champion.

