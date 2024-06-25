‘Very Important to My Culture’: Taylor Swift Responds to Hugh Grant Calling Her BF Travis Kelce ‘Gigantic’ in Viral Post

Taylor Swift has responded to Hugh Grant's viral post on X in which the actor praised the global icon's London show and also mentioned her NFL beau Travis Kelce, calling him “Gigantic.” Replying to the tweet, the Lover singer stated how big of a fan she is of the English actor.

Grant was one of the many high-profile celebrities at the second show of the Eras Tour in London on Saturday, and the 63-year-old couldn't resist writing about the power couple.

Taylor Swift responds to Hugh Grant's viral tweet praising Travis Kelce

Hugh Grant was one of the celebrities, including Tom Cruise, Liam Hemsworth, Rachel Zegler, Mila Kunis, and Ashton Kutcher, at the second stop of Taylor Swift’’s Eras Tour in London at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 22.

The Notting Hill actor shared a praising statement not only about the pop star's “incredible show” but also mentioned her NFL boyfriend calling him “gigantic.” Meanwhile, replying to the post, the Cruel Summer hitmaker declared herself a “long-time” big fan of the Briton.

Swift took over her X (Twitter) account and replied, “As a long time Hugh Grant stan this tweet is very important to my culture.” The 34-year-old star's three-day concerts at the stadium became a hotspot for famous personalities.

Grant enjoyed the stunning show with his wife, Anna Elisabet Eberstein, and his eight-year-old daughter. Additionally, he was also impressed by the 14-time Grammy winner's hospitable team.

Travis Kelce joined his pop star girlfriend Taylor Swift on stage at the Eras Tour

Following a star-studded show in London, the third show at Wembley Stadium, Travis Kelce surprised all the fans when he suddenly joined Taylor Swift on stage.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end appeared in a tuxedo and top hat and showed off his artistic talent, other than on the NFL field.

The singer had earlier posted a selfie alongside the royal family as Prince William celebrated his 42nd birthday by attending the record-breaking Eras Tour along with kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The picture also included the three-time Super Bowl champion, Kelce.

Meanwhile, Swift will be returning to London in August to give more incredible shows of the Eras Tour.

