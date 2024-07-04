Veteran NBA Forward Kyle Anderson Most Likely to Join Warriors on a 3-Year Sign-and-Trade Deal

Defensive forward Kyle Anderson is likely to sport the Blue and Gold this upcoming fall for the Golden State Warriors. As per ESPN Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the 6 '9 small forward has reportedly agreed to a sign-and-trade deal that will take him to San Francisco.

The sign-and-trade will be a three-year agreement worth $27 million and will include a future second-round pick swap.

In light of Klay Thompson’s departure , the Warriors want to add capable scoring options that can support Steph Curry and other guards on offense. While Kyle can shoot well from the field and has the capability to score from downtown, he is also a skilled perimeter defender.

Anderson played two seasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves including a career-high 79 games this season, averaging a combined 7.8 points, 4.5 assists, and one steal per game.

A Brief Career Timeline

Anderson came into the league as the 30th overall pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2014 NBA Draft. Playing for the UCLA Bruins, Anderson averaged an impressive 14.6 points, 8.8 boards, 6.5 assists, and 1.8 steals as a sophomore.

Anderson spent the first four years of his career in San Antonio before being traded to the Grizzlies in 2018. His best scoring figures came as a Grizzly, most notably in his second year. Playing 69 games in the bubble, Anderson put up 12.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per game on 46% shooting from the field.

Anderson arrived in Minnesota in 2022 and got to work almost immediately. Starting in 46 out of 69 games, the then-eight-year vet scored just over nine points per game in the season and delivered two standout performances.

Scoring 23 points in a winning effort against the Grizzlies, Anderson shot over 56% from the field and 57% from beyond the arc.

During a five-game stretch in March of the 2023-24 season, Anderson averaged 11.2 points, 4.8 assists, and 1.6 steals while shooting just under 52%.

All things considered, Anderson can very well provide the Warriors with some quality defense on the perimeter. Though Kyle is likely destined to come off the bench as a role player, he is sure to be a solid addition to the Dub Nation.

