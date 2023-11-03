Victor Wembanyama equals rare Shaquille O’Neal and LeBron James records days after he was compared to Bol Bol

The next great player, Victor Wembanyama, is making his mark early on in the San Antonio Spurs' campaign. His extraordinary contributions were crucial in securing back-to-back victories against the Phoenix Suns, led by Kevin Durant. From impressive feats not seen since Shaquille O'Neal to setting records, this super rookie is undoubtedly someone to follow.

Wembanyama is the only player since 1992 to have achieved 100 points and 10 blocks in their initial five games. The last player to reach this feat was none other than Shaquille O'Neal during his rookie season with the Orlando Magic.

Wembanyama also contributed one of the third-highest-scoring games in Spurs' history.

He is hot on the heels of the record held by David Robinson and is in promising form to potentially topple his record.

During the game against the Suns, Victor's double-figure performance, which outmatched veteran Kevin Durant's, further validated his standing.

He outscored Durant by 10 points, and adding 10 rebounds to his score highlighted his domineering presence on the court.

Wembanyama was also complemented by Zach Collin's 19-point contribution, together supplying some real offensive firepower.

The Wembanyama vs. Bol Bol Comparison: Shaq's Perspective

Shaquille O'Neal's perspective on the comparison between Wembanyama and Bol Bol is intriguing.

Despite Victor only playing three games this season, Shaq's noticed some parallels. However, he regards Victor as more consistent.

Shaq couldn't help but pull Reggie Miller's leg when the latter overpraised Wembanyama while comparing him to Bol Bol.

Despite Shaq drawing similarities from their dunks, dribbling, and finishing, Wembanyama irrefutably showcases more consistency than Bol Bol.

Wembanyama in Elite Company with LeBron and Durant

At any age, any player would find Wembanyama's stat line of 38-10-2 remarkable, yet only two other teenagers:

LeBron James and Kevin Durant - have achieved similar figures in a single game.

Over his initial five NBA games, the star of the Spurs has averaged 20.6 points and 8.0 rebounds.

Victor Wembanyama's 38/10/2 performance in 2023, paralleled by that of LeBron James with 38/10/3 in 2004, and Kevin Durant with 42/13/2 in 2008, has incited reactions from NBA enthusiasts and fellow players.

Some have even drawn comparisons to Kevin Durant due to his standout performance.

