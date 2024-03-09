On March 5, 2024, San Antonio Spurs standout rookie, Victor Wembanyama, suffered a right ankle sprain in an NBA game against the Houston Rockets that ended in a 114-101 loss. Despite rolling his ankle in the second quarter of the Spurs versus Rockets, Wembanyama stayed resilient and played 31 minutes. He scored 10 points, 11 rebounds, and seven blocks.

Victor's injury took place when Myles Turner aimed to block a shot and landed on the 7-foot-3 center's shoulder during a pump fake. Now, the San Antonio Spurs' rising star will be benched through the weekend. Thus, he will miss the upcoming game against the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.

Victor was previously ruled out for Thursday's game against the Kings on March 7, 2024, where San Antonio fell 131-129 to Sacramento.

Nevertheless, San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich remains optimistic. He said, "He'll probably miss these two games and hopefully be ready for Monday." Popovich shared that Victor Wembanyama is focused on recovery currently. Next, Wembanyama is anticipated to return to the lineup when the Spurs face the Kings again in San Antonio on Monday once again!

Victor Wembanyama’s Run For Rookie of the Year

Victor Wembanyama is making waves in his rookie season with the San Antonio Spurs. Currently, he is the top contender for the Rookie of the Year award.

Victor has been a standout performer and is averaging 20.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, 3.4 blocks, and 1.3 steals in 56 games. He is leading the rookie class in points, rebounds, and blocks. Victor is also the only rookie to notch four 30-point games.

Victor Wembanyama’s NBA Season 2023-2024 Highlights

On October 25, 2023, Victor Wembanyama sank three 3-pointers and set a new record for the most by a Spurs rookie in a single game.

On November 2, 2023, Wembanyama made history by becoming the third teenager in NBA history to achieve 35 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks in a single game.

On November 26, 2023, Wembanyama became the first rookie ever to secure a game with 20 points, 10 rebounds, 6 steals, and 4 blocks.

On December 8, 2023, Victor Wembanyama became the youngest player to achieve a game with 20 points and 20 rebounds.

On December 28, 2023, Wembanyama became the first player ever to score 30 points and block 7 shots in 30 minutes or less.

On January 10, 2024, He became the youngest center in NBA history to record a triple-double.