Victor Wembanyama, NBA's most exciting prospect since LeBron James, breaks most watched season-opening game record on debut

As the NBA season kicked off, the escalating comparisons between LeBron James and Victor Wembanyama caught people's eyes. The prospective first selection for the 2023 draft, Wembanyama, gave an astonishing performance in his regular-season kickoff with the San Antonio Spurs, garnering significant attention.

Yet, this achievement stands in the shadow of LeBron James' extraordinary 2003 debut game.

Regardless, Wembanyama's NBA premiere drew an impressive average viewership of nearly 2.99 million, peaking at 4.3 million.

This game set a record, becoming the most-viewed regular-season showdown since the 2011 contest between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs.

LeBron James, back in his 2003 NBA introduction, managed to attract an audience of about 3.03 million during his first clash with the Sacramento Kings.

Wembanyama's talent also sparked fervor in his native France. NBA League Pass views there surged by a substantial 220% compared with the average from the previous season.

Additionally, Wembanyama's digital footprint skyrocketed. His online content generated a whopping 214 million views, reaching a pinnacle not seen by any NBA player since the preseason began.

Skip Bayless on Victor Wembanyama's comparisons with LeBron and Jordan

In a recent discussion, Skip Bayless revealed that he is not prepared to entertain All-Time debates involving Victor Wembanyama.

Despite the considerable excitement around the young French rookie, Bayless asserts that the 19-year-old has significant work to do to validate his star potential.

Fans and analysts frequently posit comparisons of Wembanyama to basketball legends like Michael Jordan and LeBron James. This sentiment, however, does not align with Bayless's perspective.

Subsequently, Bayless made it his mission to remind viewers that great talent doesn't always yield a successful career.



“The beauty of sports, in my years of experience, lies in the fact that talents surge and ebb. Ultimately, it boils down to an athlete's mettle. It's all about their intrinsic qualities,” Bayless said.

“What I value is what I term 'killer will'. It distills down to possessing a lion's heart, harboring a searing passion, exhibiting physical and mental robustness, and the capacity to master the game when it calls for domination.”

Looking back, Bayless drew attention to Kyrie Irving's crucial part beside LeBron James as the Cleveland Cavaliers overturned a 3-1 deficit against the Golden State Warriors at the 2016 Finals.

In his final thoughts, Bayless expressed the hope that Wembanyama would demonstrate such crucial skills to claim a spot among the NBA's elite.

Once Wembanyama affirms his prowess, much like Tim Duncan or Kyrie Irving, the comparisons to Michael Jordan or LeBron James could reasonably follow.

