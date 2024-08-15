Victor Wembanyama Opens Up on Heartfelt Conversation With ‘Favorite Player’ Kevin Durant at the Paris Olympics

Victor Wembanyama assisted Team France at the recently finished 2024 Summer Olympics. The San Antonio Spurs superstar then got a chance during the Paris outing to meet his favorite player and had a friendly discussion with him.

Every player has role models they look up to while honing their skills in their sport and Wembanyama is no different. For him, this inspiration is none other than 2x NBA champion Kevin Durant, who recently won his fourth yellow metal in the Olympics.

After the gold medal game, Durant initially consoled Wembanyama as his team lost the game to the USA. The duo then engaged in a friendly discussion.

The 2024 Rookie of the Year now has opened up about the heartfelt conversation that he had with the latter. In an interview with M6 Info, Wembanyama shared how Durant became his favorite player since his childhood days.

He also revealed that during their discussion, he emphasized to the 35-year-old his desire to learn from him and steal a few of his secret techniques.

ClutchPoints took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the clip from the interview and wrote, “He became my favorite childhood player. I made it clear that I wanted to learn from him [and] perhaps only steal 1 or 2 of his secret techniques. Victor Wembanyama on his conversation with Kevin Durant after the gold medal game (via @m6info / YT)”

During the gold medal game, the 20-year-old player finished with 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal. His squad tried their best to defeat Team USA. However, unfortunately, they ended up losing by a score of 98-87.

Team France thus settled for second place and earned its second consecutive silver medal. Nonetheless, it is important to highlight that although Wembanyama and his team fell short of their form, the player issued a warning to his future opponent after the game concluded.

The young prodigy stated that he was learning from his game. Furthermore, he also displayed confidence in his skills and expressed concern for his future opponents in the coming years.

Wembanyama said, as quoted by BasketNews, “I'm learning, and I'm worried for the opponents in a couple of years. NBA, FIBA, everywhere.”

Thus, it remains to see how the French basketball player will fare moving forward. It also remains to be seen which skills he will adopt from Kevin Durant and whether he will be able to defeat Team USA in the next Olympics.

