Victor Wembanyama Sends Stern Warning To Opponents ‘In FIBA Or The NBA’ After Winning Olympic Silver

Perhaps Victor Wembanyama's silver medal at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris was a perfect precursor to his second NBA campaign. Following France's defeat by Team USA in the gold medal match on Saturday night, Wemby sent a warning out to all his opponents going forward.

Wemby told Mike Finger of the San Antonio Express-News, "I'm learning, and I'm worried for the opponents in a couple of years." Upon being questioned about whether he was speaking of his rivals in FIBA tournaments or the NBA, Wemby answered, "Everywhere."

The 20-year-old sensation led the team in scoring with 26 points, added two assists, and seven rebounds in the 98-87 loss to Team USA. Wemby was overcome with emotion after the defeat and broke down in tears before his French teammates and opponents in North America comforted him.

Wemby made the Olympic All-Star team alongside MVP LeBron James, Stephen Curry, Dennis Schroder, and Nikola Jokic. The seven-footer averaged 15.8 points, 9.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 2.0 steals, and 1.7 blocks during the tournament.

Many experts believe that Wemby's Olympic experience in Paris may take his game to new heights in his NBA sophomore season. In his second season in San Antonio, he will have a lot more seasoned experience to rely on, even though he is not the betting favorite to make it to the postseason. In the off-season, the Spurs brought in players such as Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes, one year after handing the rookie Wemby a young team devoid of any players with postseason experience.

In his press conference, Paul explained why he and Barnes are thrilled to perform with Wemby. Paul said, "There's no player in the league that everybody talks about more after the game. I and Harrison were on our flight talking about how cool it's going to be at this point in our careers to get a chance to appreciate him day in and day out."

As a rookie for the Spurs, Wembanyama averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and a league-high 3.6 blocks. He was overwhelmingly selected as the NBA's Rookie of the Year and came in second to Rudy Gobert in the Defensive Player of the Year vote. In addition, the Frenchman made NBA history by being named to the All-Defensive First Team as a rookie.

