Victor Wembanyama Takes Revenge Against Fan Who Bad-Mouthed Him Almost 4 Years Ago

Victor Wembanyama has responded to his detractors once more, bringing up what appears to be an old receipt that he may have retained. Since joining the NBA, Wembanyama has become a sensation. He has started 71 games this season and is a vital player for the San Antonio Spurs. To dispel the doubts of those who doubted him in the past, the 20-year-old rookie has shown that he has accepted receipts over the years.

What Did Wembanyama Post?

He has criticized a fan who tweeted 187 weeks ago in his most recent response. The said tweet stated: "He not gone do none of that in the NBA"

Wembanyama, having proved otherwise, went back to find that tweet and responded by simply saying "Why not?".

A fan account named YKB took a screenshot and said: "Wemby cooked that man".

What Did Wembanyama Say About His Rookie Season?

Wemby said, 'It's impossible to be surprised by your own performance, good or bad. Because, ultimately, everything is a result of your own work and your mentality. I always want more, so I'm not surprised.'

He further added: "The goal for me in my life is to accomplish myself and to be a complete human being. I'm free to do what I want and what I need to do, and there's nothing that is going to stop me from doing so."

Despite averaging less than 30 minutes on the court, Wembanyama made an immediate impression by registering 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.2 steals, and 3.6 blocks per game in his rookie season. He also became the first rookie and the youngest player in the history of the NBA to be named to the All-Defensive team.

