Victor Wembanyama Throws Game Ball Into Stands After Spurs Overtime Victory, NBA Slaps $25K Fine

Victor Wembanyama led the San Antonio Spurs to a spectacular win against the New York Knicks with his 40-point-backed performance. With 20 rebounds and seven assists, it was all gaga for Wemby until the game proceeded towards the end.

Just after the last throw of the night, Wembanyama tossed the ball into the crowd after hugging it in what appeared to be an attempt to prevent the Knicks' Jalen Brunson from obtaining it.

However, it was only after the game officially ended that the Spurs star found out that he had been fined $25,000 for his act by the NBA.

The official X (Formerly Twitter) account of NBA Communications tweeted the press release document of the fine and quoted the act of throwing a game ball into the stands as the reason for the hefty fine.

For the unversed, Wembanyama had previously received a $2,000 fine for a technical foul during a game for bouncing the ball in frustration.

Victor Wembanyama gets praise from Kevin Garnett and Kyrie Irving

Victor Wembanyama has been the talk of the town in the NBA as a rookie, living up to the high expectations set for him since entering the league.

His remarkable performances have garnered the attention and praise of veteran players like Kevin Garnett and Kyrie Irving. Recently, Garnett, the former NBA champion, commended Wembanyama's impact on the league during an appearance on the KG CERTIFIED podcast.

He said, “Wemby has been looking crazy man, I am being dead a**. Not only is he moving and growing, but he is making the five damn near look like the three!”

Comparing the Frenchman to Kevin Durant, Garnett added, “Wemby is damn near KD [Kevin Durant] in the five, bro. I swear he’s bringing the dynamic to the five that if you’re not at the five position and you can’t slide and you can’t move your feet, be dynamic. It’s going to be hard, bro.”

Similarly, in a recent game between the Dallas Mavericks and the San Antonio Spurs, Wembanyama's defensive prowess was on full display, as he made a significant impact against Kyrie Irving.

Despite Irving's impressive performance, scoring 28 points on efficient shooting from inside the arc, he faced challenges when encountering Wembanyama's defensive presence. Irving acknowledged Wembanyama's exceptional shot-blocking abilities and unique timing for a player of his size, comparing it to that of a guard rather than a traditional center.

As per Sports Illustrated, Irving was quoted saying, “ “You got to be aware of him late challenging, and he(Wembanyama) has the timing of a guard."

"Today, I thought I had a reverse layup, and he ended up blocking it on the left side because I thought he was going to be on the right side, he added.

This encounter with Wembanyama left Irving impressed not only by the rookie's physical attributes but also by his strategic defensive approach, indicating that Wembanyama's combination of size and skill presents a formidable challenge for even the most seasoned players in the league.