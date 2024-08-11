‘Victor Wembanyama Will Win Every Award in NBA’: Utah Jazz Star Makes Bold Claim After France Wins Silver In Paris Olympics

Even though France's attempt to win a gold medal in men's basketball at the 2024 Olympics was unsuccessful, Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs' recent No. 1 pick, was one of the main talking points. Due to Victor Wembanyama's impressive performance in the loss against Team USA, Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson made an insightful social media prediction.

Jordan Clarkson wrote the following about Victor Wembanyama on social media following France's Olympic defeat to Team USA: "Wemby will win every award in the NBA one day lol."

Although it's a bold assertion, there is truth to it. There has never been a player in the NBA like Wembanyama. Wembanyama, the Spurs' first-round selection in the 2024 NBA Draft, is special due to his combination of size and skill. He is the size of a center but possesses wing or guard skills.

Wemby had a game-high 26 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and one steal in the gold medal game as he led France to an impressive silver medal. He made 11 of his 19 field goals and 3 of his 8 three-point attempts. Together with Dennis Schroder, Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Nikola Jokic, he was selected for the Olympics All-Star team.

Everybody's eyes will be on Victor Wembanyama as he starts his second season with the Spurs when the 2024–25 NBA season gets underway. In the end, he finished third in the Defensive Player of the Year voting and won Rookie of the Year.

Wembanyama is headed in the right direction, following in the footsteps of Tim Duncan and David Robinson, two former Spurs first-overall picks who are now Hall of Famers. But is it possible for him to win every NBA trophy as Jordan Clarkson predicted?

It would not be surprising if he were to win MVP in the future. It wouldn't be surprising if he were to eventually take home a Defensive Player of the Year trophy. He'll probably win a Finals MVP Award if he wins a championship. But it's probably out of the question to win a Sixth Man of the Year Award, unless there are some very unusual circumstances. Although unlikely, a Most Improved Player Award is not impossible to imagine. The award of Clutch Player of the Year is also an option.

Wembanyama played in 71 games in his rookie season, averaging just over 29 minutes per contest. Along with a league-high 3.6 blocked shots, he averaged 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.2 steals. He made 46.5 percent of his field goals, 32.5 percent of his three-pointers, and 79.6 percent of his free throws from the free-throw line.

