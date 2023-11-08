Victor Wembanyama breaks yet another NBA record as Shaquille O’Neal doubles down on Bol Bol comparison

Victor Wembanyama has been causing a stir in the basketball world. At 7'4" (224 cm) tall, he actively plays as a power forward and is recognized as one of the most promising young basketball talents globally.

Wembanyama's remarkable performances in the NBA have attracted widespread attention.

He has already accomplished remarkable feats in his early career, with multiple double-doubles and scoring a minimum of 20 points in three out of his first six games.

Record-Setting Performances

Wembanyama has achieved a historic milestone by becoming the first player ever to record at least 10 blocks and 10 three-pointers in his first six games, as reported by OptaStats.

In the first six NBA games, Wembanyama recorded 16 blocks and 10 three-pointers, demonstrating his versatility on the court.

He maintains an impressive average of 19.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 1.7 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, with a field goal shooting percentage of 46.2%.

Shaquille O'Neal's Bol Bol Comparison

Shaquille O'Neal, an NBA champion, has made comparisons between Victor Wembanyama and Bol Bol.

While O'Neal acknowledges the similarities in their skill sets he strongly believes that Wembanyama consistently delivers performances.

In a post on his Instagram Story O'Neal reiterated his view on Bol Bol by sharing a video that highlighted the similarities between the two players.

The creator of the video also pointed out that O'Neal never claimed that Bol Bol was superior to Wembanyama or on the same level, as him.

Shaq's understandable bias stems from his experience, as the AAU coach of Bol Bol and the close friendship between Bol and Shaq's son Shareef.

O'Neal is renowned for sharing others' content on his Instagram when he agrees with the message being conveyed.

Sharing this post is likely O'Neal's way of doubling down on his viewpoint.

In general Shaq's comparison between Wembanyama and Bol Bol has sparked a debate, within the basketball community with some agreeing with Shaq's assessment while others hold an opinion.

