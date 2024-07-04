Victor Wembenyama Destroys Turkey's Offense; These Incredible Stats Prove His Dominance

San Antonio Spurs’ young superstar Victor Wembanyama showcased his generational talent as France trounced Turkey in a recent exhibition game, winning 96-46. The game highlighted Wembanyama's two-way dominance, leaving fans and analysts in awe of his performance and potential impact in the upcoming Paris Summer Olympics.

The French national team is currently gearing up for the Paris Olympics, demonstrating impressive team cohesiveness and efficient shooting, particularly through Wembanyama's outstanding play. The presence of Wembanyama has raised expectations for France as a formidable contender against powerhouses like Team USA.

Wembanyama's otherworldly performance vs Turkey

Victor Wembanyama's performance was absolutely jaw-dropping. In just 20 minutes on the court, he racked up 24 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, and 2 steals, shooting 10-14 from the field. His +44 plus-minus rating underscores his immense impact on the game.

The most insane stat about the entire performance was that Turkey struggled mightily against Wembanyama's lockdown defense, shooting an atrocious 1 of 24 from the field when he was on the floor.

Unlike the NBA, FIBA competitions do not have a 3-second violation in the paint. This rule allows Wembanyama and Rudy Gobert to stay in the paint, which would make it difficult for opponents to score easy buckets at the rim.

Another thing remarkable about Wembanyama's performance was the ease with which he dominated. It didn't appear as though he was exerting maximum effort, yet he controlled the game effortlessly. His presence on both ends of the court was a game-changer, and his continued development with the San Antonio Spurs has made him an even more formidable force.

Victor Wembanyama's continued growth

During the off-season, Wembanyama has been seen working alongside NBA stars like Jamal Crawford, focusing on improving his shooting, particularly off the dribble. This enhancement in his offensive game will make him even more unstoppable, adding another layer to his already impressive skill set.

Wembanyama has also bulked up over the past year with the Spurs' conditioning program. This physical development will aid him in withstanding the rigors of the NBA and international play, further solidifying his role as a dominant player.

France poses threat to Team USA at the Paris Olympics

Team USA features household names like Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Jayson Tatum, making them the favorites. However, with Wembanyama's rising stardom and Gobert's defensive acumen, France has the potential to give the American team a run for their money.

Since the FIBA competitions do not have a 3-second violation, Wemby and Gobert duo will be in the paint all the time. This means team USA will have to find another way to score buckets. The combination of two “Stifle towers” could prove to be a significant advantage for France.