VIDEO: Dana White Unhappy After Charles Oliveira Pulled Out Of Islam Makhachev Rematch; ‘Cost Him Big Money'

Dana White’s reaction to Charles Oliveira pulling out of the Islam Makhachev rematch has resurfaced. A UFC documentary on Roku has released several interesting behind-the-scenes clips.

The documentary has allowed fans to learn more about the sport. From fight booking to UFC officials’ reactions to events, everything is there for fans to see. The clips on social media have become a massive hit.

Dana White’s reaction to Charles Oliveira’s withdrawal from the Islam Makhachev rematch

Charles Oliveira was set to take on Islam Makhachev at UFC 294. This was a rematch after Makhachev won the first fight at UFC 280. Days ahead of the rematch, Oliveira suffered a gnarly cut right above his eye.

He was forced out of the fight as a result. Dana White was absolutely livid. He revealed that Oliveira lost as much as USD 2 million due to the injury. He said, “He's going the night before [flying to the US], sparring with no f****** head gear. That cost him big money.”

Alexander Volkanovski stepped in on short notice to take on Islam Makhachev. The Russian earned a first-round knockout finish. The UFC also tried to make the Makhachev vs. Oliveira 2 fight happen at UFC 295.

This was after Jon Jones had to pull out due to an injury. Oliveira, however, still hadn’t recovered from the cut. The fight didn’t come to fruition as a result.

Charles Oliveira reacted to Islam Makhachev’s recent training offer

Charles Oliveira suffered a close decision loss to Arman Tsarukyan at UFC 300. ‘Do Bronx’ has teased a potential welterweight fight against Colby Covington next. Islam Makhachev offered Oliveira to train together for the fight. The Russian said he could help Oliveira with his grappling.

Oliveira, though, politely turned the offer down. He told BandSports, "I'm grateful for Islam's kindness in inviting me to train [with him in Dagestan], but I am only part of Chute Boxe. I have no intention of training anywhere else.”

Meanwhile, Charles Oliveira trains at the Chute Boxe gym in Brazil. The gym is one of the most successful ones in UFC history. It has produced UFC legends like Anderson Silva, Shogun Rua, Wanderlei Silva, and more.