Video: How LeBron James reacted to Stephen Curry naming him Flag Bearer for Team USA at 2024 Paris Olympics

LeBron James undoubtedly has one of the most decorated basketball careers. The latest feat added to the illustrious four-time NBA champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist’s arsenal was the esteemed honor of being the men's flag bearer for Team USA at the Paris Games' opening ceremony.

The announcement of this special recognition was orchestrated in a heartwarming moment, as LeBron's longtime rival and now-Olympic teammate, Stephen Curry, nominated him for the role and then declared the news to James and their teammates.

Also Read: Skip Bayless Mocks LeBron James Despite Helping Team USA Narrowly Beat Germany in Final Olympics Warm-Up Game

LeBron James smiles amid applauds as Stephen Curry names him flag bearer for Team USA in Paris Olympics

The astonishment and elation of the room were palpable as Curry conveyed the honor to James, leading to a resounding applause and a wide smile from the basketball icon.

In the aftermath of this momentous occasion, LeBron James, described as "appreciative" and "humbled," conveyed his sentiments to reporters. "It's special in the fact that ... to get the opportunity to represent your country," James expressed, capturing the profound significance of the honor.

He further emphasized the prestige of being the flag bearer, not only for the men's national team but for all the Olympians, holding the responsibility with the utmost reverence.

James went on to reflect on the perpetuity of this honor, recognizing its significance for his family, community, and friends. "It's definitely something that my family and my community and my friends, it's something that will live on forever. Super appreciative and super humbled by it," he added, acknowledging the enduring impact of this remarkable accolade.

Advertisement

Having already secured a prominent legacy in the realm of basketball, LeBron James adds another milestone to his illustrious career by becoming the first men's basketball player to carry the flag for Team USA. His stellar Olympic career, which includes a bronze in 2004 at Athens and a pair of gold medals in 2008 at Beijing and 2012 at London, is a testament to his enduring excellence on the global stage.

Also Read: Gilbert Arenas Makes Xenophobic Remarks on South Sudan After Team USA Narrowly Escapes Defeat: ‘We Almost Lost to the Ahi Ahi Tribe’

LeBron James scored game-high 20 points to save Team USA against Germany

During the last exhibition matchup against Germany, LeBron James showcased his veteran prowess by delivering a game-high 20 points, six rebounds, and four assists, helping Team USA secure a hard-fought 92-88 victory at London's O2 arena.

With the Americans pushed to the limit by a determined German team, James demonstrated his clutch performance for the second consecutive game, coming through in the final minutes to secure the win.

Advertisement

His remarkable late-game efforts included a left-handed layup, a crucial defensive steal, and a powerful drive to the rim, propelling the United States to a lead they maintained until the end.

Led by NBA players Dennis Schröder, Franz Wagner, and Daniel Theis, Germany put up a strong fight against the United States, erasing a halftime deficit and making a late surge to challenge the Americans. However, James's exceptional plays at the crucial moments proved to be the deciding factor in securing the tense victory.

Germany Coach Gordon Herbert acknowledged James's impact, recognizing his pivotal role in the intense closing moments of the game. As Team USA heads to the Paris Olympics, they aim to build on their exhibition successes and navigate the upcoming challenges in pursuit of a fifth consecutive gold medal.

Also Read: South Sudan’s Wenyen Gabriel Opens Up on Team’s Struggle After Nail-Biter Against Team USA: ‘We Are a Bunch of Refugees’