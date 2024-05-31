Video: Jimmy Butler Shares Exclusive BTS From Bad Boys Commercial With Will Smith And Martin Lawrence

Jimmy Butler has landed a cameo in the new Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The trailer, which has been released, shows the Miami Heat star's interaction with actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence. 

Now, taking to their Instagram Post, Jimmy shared a few fun BTS which show funny moments, and bloopers as he hangs with Will Smith.


Jimmy Butler's cameo role in Bad Boys: Ride or Die is alongside football legend, Lionel Messi. Basically, it is a promotional skit where Butler wants to snub playing in the NBA and become a 'Bad Boy' with iconic detectives Mike Lowrey, played by Will Smith, and Marcus Burnett, played by Martin Lawrence.

Next, Marcus and Martin put Jimmy through a training session. And, that is when the NBA star realizes how his on-court skills are not relevant when it comes to catching criminals as a police. At the end, the clip shows, Butler returning to his beloved Miami Heat on realizing his true calling.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die will come in the theatres on June 7.

Jimmy Butler appeared in a music video last year

In March 2023, Jimmy Butler appeared in the So Much (for) Stardust song. It is the title track from Fall Out Boy's eighth studio album. 

In the song, Butler sports a purple cowboy outfit and long straightened bangs.  Additionally, The Heat star is also seen singing and grooving in a Western-style venue. FYI, So Much (for) Stardust's song topped the Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart.

 


Jimmy Butler's absence in the 2024 playoffs was a blow for the Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler suffered a sprained MCL injury during the play-in round against the 76ers. Consequently, he missed all four games of the Heat's first-round series against the Boston Celtics. It was a big hit for Miami.

Nevertheless, the Miami Heat fought hard in the series but ultimately fell short with 4-2. Despite missing the playoffs, Butler averaged 20.8 points.

 

