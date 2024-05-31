Jimmy Butler has landed a cameo in the new Bad Boys: Ride or Die. The trailer, which has been released, shows the Miami Heat star's interaction with actors Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

Now, taking to their Instagram Post, Jimmy shared a few fun BTS which show funny moments, and bloopers as he hangs with Will Smith.

Jimmy Butler's cameo role in Bad Boys: Ride or Die is alongside football legend, Lionel Messi. Basically, it is a promotional skit where Butler wants to snub playing in the NBA and become a 'Bad Boy' with iconic detectives Mike Lowrey, played by Will Smith, and Marcus Burnett, played by Martin Lawrence.

Next, Marcus and Martin put Jimmy through a training session. And, that is when the NBA star realizes how his on-court skills are not relevant when it comes to catching criminals as a police. At the end, the clip shows, Butler returning to his beloved Miami Heat on realizing his true calling.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die will come in the theatres on June 7.

Jimmy Butler appeared in a music video last year

In March 2023, Jimmy Butler appeared in the So Much (for) Stardust song. It is the title track from Fall Out Boy's eighth studio album. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

In the song, Butler sports a purple cowboy outfit and long straightened bangs. Additionally, The Heat star is also seen singing and grooving in a Western-style venue. FYI, So Much (for) Stardust's song topped the Billboard's Top Rock Albums chart.

Jimmy Butler's absence in the 2024 playoffs was a blow for the Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler suffered a sprained MCL injury during the play-in round against the 76ers. Consequently, he missed all four games of the Heat's first-round series against the Boston Celtics. It was a big hit for Miami.

Nevertheless, the Miami Heat fought hard in the series but ultimately fell short with 4-2. Despite missing the playoffs, Butler averaged 20.8 points.