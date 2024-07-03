VIDEO: Kai Cenat’s Friend Ray Cooks FlightReacts in Their 1 vs 1 While 76ers Rookie Jared McCain Watches

In a riveting 1 vs 1 showdown between Kai Cenat's close friend Ray and popular YouTuber FlightReacts, Ray left audiences in awe with his exceptional basketball skills. The electrifying game, which unfolded during a recent livestream, witnessed Ray showcasing his prowess on the court, outmaneuvering FlightReacts and pulling off impressive three-pointers and dazzling dunks.

As the intense match played out, Ray's agile performance caught the attention of viewers and amassed widespread praise for his remarkable display of talent. Adding to the spectacle was the presence of 76ers rookie Jared McCain, who was an engaged spectator throughout the gripping encounter.

Ray's exceptional performance seemed to captivate not only the online audience but also drew the attention of onlookers like McCain, emphasizing the sheer impact of his skills on the court. However, Ray took the full charge of the court as he was also seen dropping a three pointer.

Paul George defends Jared McCain

The latest member of the Philadelphia 76ers, Paul George, wasted no time in praising his rookie teammate, Jared McCain, during a recent podcast episode. George commended McCain's authenticity and confidence, noting that the young player doesn't shy away from being true to himself, even in the face of criticism.

George expressed admiration for McCain's resilience, highlighting his ability to maintain his individuality and dedication to the game of basketball.

On his Podcast P with Paul George show, PG said, "His personality stands out more than anything. He's got a personality like, 'I'm me, I'm gonna do me.' The fact that he don't give a f--k that he paints his nails and what people say about that, and he could still be himself and go hoop... you can call him anything at that point."

Amidst the praise, McCain's social media activity, particularly his viral dance videos on TikTok, has sparked debate about his commitment to the sport. Despite detractors raising doubts about his seriousness as a basketball player due to his online presence, George firmly believes in McCain's potential.

The seasoned NBA player emphasized McCain's toughness and insouciance, indicating that he is unfazed by outside opinions and possesses the grit necessary to succeed at the professional level. As the former Duke standout enters the NBA with the Philadelphia 76ers, Paul George's public support of McCain's character and abilities sends a strong message to critics.

