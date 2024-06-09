Video: Khabib Nurmagomedov Set Kamaru Usman Up for Fight Against Undefeated Prospect: ‘It Makes You Great'

Khabib Nurmagomedov convinced Dana White that Kamaru Usman should fight Shavkat Rakhmonov. Usman is considered the greatest welterweight of all time by many. Rakhmonov, on the other hand, is an undefeated prospect.

Usman had a dominant championship reign in the welterweight division. He defended the title five times before dropping it to Leon Edwards at UFC 278. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ suffered a last-gasp knockout loss.

Khabib Nurmagomedov played matchmaker for Kamaru Usman

A new UFC documentary on Roku has shed light on several behind the scenes happenings. In one of the videos, Khabib Nurmagomedov could be seen trying to set up Kamaru Usman vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov.

Usman’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, wanted his client to fight Stephen Thompson. Nurmagomedov, though, suggested Shavkat Rakhmonov as the better opponent. He even convinced UFC CEO Dana White to make the fight happen.

In the footage, Nurmagomedov could be seen saying: "You know, one of the things that makes you a great fighter is when you're 36-37 and you have 15-fight win streak. Like in the [old] days, you defend your title many times, you're one of the best of all time.”

He added: “And then you give an opportunity to young guys to shine, it makes you great. Can you imagine, if [Kamaru Usman] fights Shavkat and he beats him? Shavkat is a beast. He's undefeated and he's going to become a contender."

Dana White also agreed with the notion. The fight, though, never took place. Usman last fought at UFC 294. He stepped in on short notice to take on Khamzat Chimaev in a middleweight fight. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ showed tremendous grit despite dropping a close decision.

Khabib Nurmagomedov and Kamaru Usman are two of the most dominant champions in UFC history

Khabib Nurmagomedov had an undefeated MMA career. He retired undefeated 29-0 with a 13-0 UFC record. The Dagestani won the lightweight title at UFC 223 and defended it thrice before hanging up the gloves in 2020.

Kamaru Usman, meanwhile, boasts a professional record of 20-4. Usman won the title at UFC 235 against Tyron Woodley. He defended the title five times. Usman had a 15-fight win streak in the UFC, one short of Anderson Silva’s all-time record.

Usman lost to Leon Edwards in a rematch at UFC 278. He suffered a decision loss in the trilogy fight at UFC 286. A middleweight defeat against Khamzat Chimaev sees Usman currently on a three-fight skid.

