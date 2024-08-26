Video Of Shaquille O’Neal Dancing on Playboi Carti's Breathing Leaked by Son Shareef; Watch

Fans can enjoy Shaquille O'Neal's amusing antics as he frequently shares them on social media. Additionally, his kids step up to take over, as evidenced by the recent actions of his son Shareef, when he's not filming his viral antics. The 24-year-old uploaded a video of his dad dancing to the hit song "Stop Breathin'" by rapper Playboy Carti.

O'Neal can be seen in the video attempting some moves but finding them difficult to execute. Ultimately, it turned into a funny video of the Hall of Famer's clumsy body language. To his credit, he tried to appear as polished as possible, but he still has a long way to go.

Shareef frequently updates his social media pages with images and videos of his father. He frequently posts embarrassing pictures and videos of his father, much to the amusement of his followers. One example is the Father's Day tribute he gave to the four-time NBA champion.

The 24-year-old posted several images from his early years as well as a few from famous Hall of Famers moments. In one of the pictures he posted, O'Neal had an absurd hairstyle. Shareef attempted to emulate his father by pursuing a career as an NBA player. But things haven't worked out the way he had hoped for his career. After playing basketball for two years at UCLA, he transferred to LSU, his father's alma mater.

Advertisement

The young forward did not hear his name called despite declaring for the NBA draft in 2022. Shareef played for the Ignite in the G-League during the 2022–2023 season, but no team gave him a roster spot. He's still holding out for his basketball career's big break. Fortunately for him, O'Neal, who is also an incredible content machine, is a fantastic personal coach and counselor.

In the 1992 NBA draft, O'Neal was selected first overall by the Orlando Magic. After winning Rookie of the Year in 1992–1993 and leading his team to the NBA Finals in 1995, he quickly established himself as one of the best centers in the league.

O'Neal joined the Los Angeles Lakers as a free agent after spending four years with the Magic. They took home three titles in a row in 2000, 2001, and 2002. O'Neal and teammate Kobe Bryant were at odds, leading to O'Neal's 2004 trade to the Miami Heat and his subsequent 2006 NBA championship.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: When Michael Jordan Advised Shaquille O’Neal About Handling Success and Higher Expectations