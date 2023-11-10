Video of Vince McMahon and Bret Hart discussing Survivor Series 1997 finish before Montreal Screwjob still has fans divided to this day

Montreal Screwjob is one of the most controversial things that has ever happened in the world of professional wrestling. The incident happened 26 years ago at Survivor Series 1997. Where Bret “The Hitman” Hart was booked to defend his title against the heartbreak kid Shawn Michaels.

Bret Hart was going to perform last time in the WWE and was going to the rival company WCW. He was not ready to drop his title against Shawn Michaels as they both had their beef at that time.

Vince McMahon alongside some close officials and Shawn Michael planned to reverse the result in favor of Michael. Originally Bret was told he is going to retain his title and will leave as champion.

In the ending moments of the matchup, Shawn Michaels put Bret Hart in Sharpshooter submission and Refree counted that as Bret Hart tapped.

Hitman was blank when he saw the referee announcing HBK the winner and he spit on the face of Vince McMahon and even wrote WCW with his hands in the air.

Fans' reaction to the incident after 26 years

Now a video from backstage is going viral just before the match when Bret Hart and Vince McMahon were meeting about the match.

Fans are now remembering the incident and some blame Hart for the incident.

An X (formerly Twitter) handle by the name of Swiildo Daggins said “Bret left them no choice really did he? Why would they let their champion forfeit the belt and then walk out on Nitro? Particularly after what Medusa did to them”

“The fact that Bret was leaving and still wanted to leave with his head “high” and not simply get pinned by Shawn is so selfish lol” a Twitter handle by the name of Swaggy C commented.

A user by the name of Moon Dusk expressed his feelings and supported Hitman by saying Vince skewed Bret and I will stand by it

Now everything is good between Bret Hart and Vince McMahon, they both even wrestled a match at WrestleMania 26.

