Video: Ryan Garcia Shows Hilarious Rematch T-Shirt to Gervonta Davis After Tank Knocks Out Frank Martin

Ryan Garcia has shared a hilarious moment with Gervonta Davis after Tank’s knockout win against Frank Martin. Davis flatlined Martin in the eighth round with a brutal left-hand KO. Tank’s power punching ability was once again on full display.

The loss marked Martin’s first career defeat. Davis, meanwhile, moves to an impressive 30-0. 28 of his wins have come via knockout. Tank remains the hunted in his weight class.

Ryan Garcia shares hilarious moment with Gervonta Davis

Ryan Garcia was in attendance to watch his former opponent’s fight. Garcia came up to congratulate Gervonta Davis after his spectacular win at the MGM Grand Arena.

The duo exchanged greetings and had a cordial conversation. The front side of Garcia’s t-shirt had “Tank’s #1 fan” written on it.

Garcia then turned around to show Tank a hilarious rematch offer. The back side had “Rematch me bit*h” written. Davis got the humor and then laughed it off with Garcia after seeing it.

Garcia and Davis fought in April 2023. It was a very competitive fight with both fighters having their moments. Tank eventually sealed a KO win with a devastating left hook to the body.

Garcia has since earned a spectacular decision win against Devin Haney. Garcia tested positive for the banned substance Ostarine after the bout. Haney’s camp has since requested NYSAC to overturn the result to a disqualification.

Gervonta Davis supported Ryan Garcia amid PED controversy

Gervonta Davis supported Ryan Garcia after the latter tested positive for Ostarine. Garcia put on a masterclass against Haney. The win, however, was stained with the post-fight controversy.

Tank, though, remained in Garcia’s support. He initially wrote on social media, “Stay up kid. Continue to be you. We’ll see each other in the future. I don’t believe he’s a cheater.”

Even after Garcia’s B sample came positive, Davis wrote, “He didn’t cheat..” Garcia lauded Tank’s support, writing, “Shoutout Gervonta Davis. Bro really my brother.”

Gervonta Davis and Ryan Garcia could be on a collision course in the future. Their first fight suggested that the duo were very evenly matched. However, outside the ring, they share a massive amount of respect for each other.