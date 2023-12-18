VIDEO: Taylor Swift reacts in angry NSFW way to Travis Kelce being pushed to the ground during Chiefs vs. Patriots

The Kansas City Chiefs finally got the comeback they were looking for this Sunday. The Chiefs won against the New England Patriots by 27-17, and Taylor Swift's luck came back to Travis Kelce's team.

Taylor Swift, who attended the Chiefs vs. Patriots game, was unimpressed when Travis Kelce was pushed during a play. The 'Champagne Problems' singer had an NSFW reaction that you should check out.

How did Taylor Swift react when Travis Kelce was pushed to the ground?

Taylor Swift is off her Eras tour schedule and is currently spending time with her family and lover. The 'Cornelia Street' singer attended the Chiefs vs Patriots game to support her boyfriend and the Chiefs' tight end, Travis Kelce.

The 'Cruel Summer' singer came along with her father, for whom it was the first Chiefs' game. It looks like Travis really impressed him, considering how big of a fan Scott Swift is. Coming back to Taylor Swift, she didn't like when Travis was pushed during an intense play.

The incident happened when Travis Kelce was wide open for a pass before Myles Bryant, who is a Patriots cornerback, pushed him into the ground. If we look a little closer, it wasn't actually a push, but Travis rolled back intentionally. "We see a couple of good acting jobs today," hinted the commentator.

But that's just another aspect of football. When Travis fell on his back, the camera was turned to Taylor Swift to capture her reaction. "The f**k," she was seen yelling. The reaction is going viral on the internet, with some fans calling it Taylor's 'welcome to football' moment.

After the Chiefs' last game against the Bills, Taylor Swift was spotted wearing a cute friendship bracelet with Travis Kelce's nickname on it. But recently, she was spotted showing off her ring to BFFs Miles Teller and Keleign Sperry. This got fans wondering if Travis secretly proposed to her .