Video: When Kurt Angle Pranked The Undertaker By Kissing Him On The Lips

The Undertaker was protective about his character, and it was rare for him to break kayfabe, even during house shows. Back in 2003, during a house show in Japan, the Deadman was caught breaking character after getting kissed by Kurt Angle on the lips.

WWE non-televised shows give more freedom to wrestlers because fans are able to see different shades of their personas. Following a match, Kurt Angle appreciated The Undertaker, offering a warm hug.

However, the hug later turned into something unusual that not many fans expected. Right after hugging The Phenom, Angle kissed him on the lips. Before Taker could react, Angle stormed out of the ring with a smile, while the former also had a smirk on his face. The former American Badass told Angle, "You know Kurt, it's a long flight back to the States."

Kurt Angle's opinion about that moment

Talking about the incident on The Kurt Angle Show, he revealed that he had an amazing moment with The Undertaker. They finished wrestling the overseas tour in Japan. He shook his hand as a gesture of ending the tour successfully and went for a hug.

"He pulls me in for a hug and grabbed me, and I kissed him right on the lips. That was my favorite thing I did with The Undertaker. He wanted to kill me!" said the Olympic gold medalist, recalling the moment.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Is There Any Undertaker Skin In Fortnite? Find Out

Angle added that they were flying back to the States. In the middle of the flight, when Angle was taking a nap, Taker came over and put his nose far away from Kurt's nose.

After the Olympic hero woke up, Taker stated that he could get back to Angle anytime he wanted. Despite the threat, The Deadman didn't do anything to him thankfully.

According to Angle, "I'm not saying that he enjoyed the kiss, but I think he got a kick out of it. He was laughing."

Kurt Angle and The Undertaker are Hall of Famers now

Kurt Angle and The Undertaker were part of the WWE roster during the Attitude Era and Ruthless Aggression Era, delivering some incredible matches against each other.

More than two decades since the kissing incident, both The Undertaker and Kurt Angle sit in WWE's Hall of Fame. The Olympic Gold Medalist was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017 and had his retirement match at WrestleMania 35. The Undertaker hung up his boots in 2020, getting his Hall of Fame induction in 2022.

Advertisement