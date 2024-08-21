Videos of LeBron James and Michael Jordan Shooting Free Throws With Their Eyes Closed Go Viral

The basketball GOAT debate will never end, at least not for quite some time. With years and years of discussion over who ranks above whom, another debate has surfaced yet again.

Recently, two similar videos went viral on Reddit. The first one shows basketball great Michael Jordan shooting a free throw with his eyes closed. Although it was not a recent video, his fans were overjoyed to watch it time and again.

Known for his no-nonsense play style, Jordan's unplayable talent was a nightmare for his opponents throughout his career. Despite his intense pursuit of success, Jordan also displayed a playful side, as seen when he attempted the no-look free throw as a form of jest during a game against the Denver Nuggets in 1991.

During that game, Jordan scored an impressive 37 points and scored from all around the court. However, it was his daring act of shooting a free throw with closed eyes that added a touch of humor and showmanship to his performance. The incident, aimed at mocking then-rookie Dikembe Mutombo, became a memorable moment in Jordan's illustrious career.

In another video, another superstar who has been closely compared to MJ's aura, LeBron James, was seen throwing free throws, but met with the exact opposite fate.

James took an unexpected detour from the conventional free-throw routine in a move that raised eyebrows and prompted comparisons to the legendary Michael Jordan. With 7.9 seconds left on the clock and the Lakers holding a five-point lead over the Pistons, LeBron seemingly decided to add a touch of flair to his game-closing free throw attempt.

Advertisement

In a gesture reminiscent of Jordan's iconic eyes-closed free throw in 1991, LeBron glanced over at Cade Cunningham and casually signaled his intention to shoot the free throw with his eyes closed. The ensuing shot narrowly missed the net, becoming an airball, grazing the rim as the Pistons players eagerly shouted "SHORT!"

This unconventional move by LeBron, however, then met with discussions around the never-ending comparisons between his style and that of Michael Jordan, particularly given the recent attention drawn to Jordan's similar feat on social media.

While the potential fallout from a failed no-look free throw by LeBron would have undoubtedly made a strong case against him in comparisons with Jordan, the Lakers ultimately secured a 110-106 victory over the Pistons, with LeBron contributing 33 points to the win.

Even with the game essentially out of reach at that point, the lighthearted theatrics furnished a bit of entertainment and a glimpse into LeBron's playful side.

Advertisement

Also Read: Michael Jordan Vs LeBron James? Isiah Thomas Shares His Controversial Take on GOAT Debate