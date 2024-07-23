Viking to Cover Khyree Jackson's Funeral Expenses After NFL Rookie Gets Killed in Tragic Car Accident

Minnesota Viking rookie Khyree Jackson lost his life in a tragic car accident on July 6, 2024. The 24-year-old was traveling in a Dodge Charger with his former high school football teammates when he met with the accident. The Vikings announced that they would honor Khyree Jackson’s life in addition to paying for his funeral.

The Vikings selected Jackson in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL draft. The youngster impressed the coach and the general manager in the OTAs and the minicamp. Everybody was looking forward to seeing Jackson in action on the gridiron.

Vikings’ tribute to Khyree Jackson

The Vikings revealed their plans to honor Jackson. They will cover a major part of Jackson’s funeral. Reports suggested that the franchise has decided to pay his remaining signing bonus to his estate.

The Vikings squad will honor him with a decal on their helmets, and coaches will wear a pin with Jackson’s initials on it. His jersey number, 31, will not be worn by anyone in the 2024–25 NFL season.

Khyree Jackson called shotgun while Isaiah Hazel, 23, drove the car. Anthony Lytton, 24, took the backseat. Hazel tried to change lanes while overspeeding, which led to a collision. The Dodge Charger was thrown off the road, hitting several trees. Jackson and Hazel were found dead on the spot, and Lytton was declared dead in the hospital.

The trio played together for Dr. Henry A. Wise Jr. High School in Prince George's County, Maryland. They led their school to multiple state championships. The school sent their condolences to their family and friends.

Jackson was in town to enjoy the offseason before resuming preparations for the upcoming season. But the young lad passed away before he could don the Vikings’ colors.

Fans react to Khyree Jackson’s death and his journey to the NFL

Jackson’s clip in which he talks about his journey to the NFL went viral after his draft selection. He had revealed that, at one point, he wasn’t thinking much about football. Jackson has just won the employee of the month reward.

Late NFL rookie Jackson even told his mother he might be working at a grocery store all his life. His football career had become foggy. “Employee of the Month: @Real_Khyree,” The Vikings announced his signing in April 2024.

Fans were heartbroken that Jackson did not get a chance to show his worth. People sent their condolences and prayers to the deceased’s family and friends. GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was devastated that Khyree’s goals were cut short.