Vikings fans plead ‘half-Minnesotan’ Tom Brady to come out of retirement and replace injured Kirk Cousins

The Minnesota Vikings have won three games back to back, getting back on a good momentum. However, despite the outstanding win over the Green Bay Packers, fans are worried about Minnesota’s future.

Minnesota fans are calling out retired NFL legend Tom Brady to unretire and join the team after Kirk Cousins’ return seemed to be out of the equation. Here’s the complete story right here:

Why are Minnesota Vikings fans asking Tom Brady to unretire?

The Minnesota Vikings had an excellent win over the Green Bay Packers on October 29, by 10-24. Even though the team won the game, they lost a key player to injury. Kirk Cousins was taken away mid-game due to an Achilles tear.

Recently, it was revealed that the injury was quite serious and it might take him more than 8 weeks to recover from it. It’s speculated that Kirk Cousins might miss the whole 2023 season since the recovery from an Achilles tear is usually pretty slow.

Now that the Minnesota Vikings are short of a quarterback, Minnesota fans tried approaching Tom Brady for rescue. Minnesota fans know that Tom Brady has a special place for Minnesota in his heart since he had spent a good time there in his childhood.

There was a fan who slid into the Instagram DM of Tom Brady and shared what he said to Brady, through his X account. The Tweet is going viral on the internet as the fan asked the NFL legend to come back from retirement and join the Minnesota Vikings.

“What’s up Tom. How’s your week been? Say the Vikings lost Kirk for today. Have you ever thought about having Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and TJ Hockenson to throw to? The OLD has been playing well and you wouldn’t get hit much. Let us know if you could help us out. At least thing about it,” texted the Vikings fan.

With Kirk Cousins out of the team due to injury, it’s obvious for Minnesota fans to feel worried about the future of the team. Now that there’s a space for a quarterback on the team, there’s a good chance that Tom Brady could join the team if he decides to come back to the NFL once again.

The Tweet is going viral on the internet, and other Vikings fans are happy that some said this out loud. However, do you think Tom Brady will actually revert to this text?