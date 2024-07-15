Vikings Jordan Addison Gets Arrested for Allegedly Driving Under Influence in Los Angeles: Report

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison got arrested on Friday. The authorities were suspicious of the 22-year-old driving under the influence. He was caught on the California highway near Los Angeles International Airport.

Addison has a history of driving at 140 mph. He was put behind bars for overspeeding on a freeway in Minnesota. He pleaded guilty and paid $686 in fines. Many NFL stars have been booked for drunk driving in the past. The Chiefs' WR, Rashee Rice, was involved in a multi-car crash in March. He is likely to be suspended for eight games next season.

Jordan Addison charged with drunken driving

ESPN reviewed the cops’ file on Addison’s arrest. The media house reported that a West Los Angeles officer saw a white Rolls-Royce blocking the way. It was blocking the lane of I-105 westbound to Sepulveda Boulevard northbound. The driver was seen sleeping behind the wheel.

A DUI investigation was conducted against the NFL athlete. He was arrested at 11:36 PM on Friday, July 12. He was released two hours later. No comments have been made about Addison's blood content level. The state’s limit is set at 0.08.

The Vikings released an official statement to address the matter. “We are aware of Jordan Addison's arrest this past Friday and are currently gathering more information regarding the incident,” the statement read.

Khyree Jackson killed in a tragic car accident

Addison’s accident happened only five days after the Khyree Jackson tragedy. The NFL rookie was traveling in a Dodge Charger with his former teammates. His friend Isaiah Hazel was driving the vehicle with Jackson as the shotgun. Anthony Lytton took a spot in the backseat.

The trio was going at a very high speed while changing lanes. They were hit by another car, which threw them off the road. The car struck multiple trees before coming to a halt. Hazel and Jackson were found dead on the spot. Lytton was later declared dead in the hospital. It is likely that alcohol is to blame for the accident.

The Vikings rookie was the fourth-round pick in the 2024 NFL draft. He used to work in a grocery store before his draft selection. The 24-year-old was expected to make his NFL debut later this year. “The NFL family is deeply saddened and devastated by the passing of Vikings rookie Khyree Jackson,” the league’s official statement read.

Many NFL stars and Jackson’s teammates wrote heartfelt messages for the young lad. His past coaches and the Vikings staff also shared their views on the rookie’s demise. A week later, the Vikings are set to begin preparations for NFL 2024.

