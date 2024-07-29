In an era where young athletes often focus solely on physical training, Minnesota Vikings' rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy took a different approach.

The former Michigan star, selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, drew inspiration from some of sports' greatest legends while still in high school, compiling their wisdom in what he called his GOAT Book.

J.J McCarthy’s GOAT book

Jim McCarthy, J.J.'s father, recently revealed the existence of this unique journal to The Athletic's Alec Lewis.

The book contained inspirational messages and insights from iconic figures such as; the NFL legend Tom Brady, basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan, Lakers great Kobe Bryant, boxing champion Muhammad Ali and more.

McCarthy's preparation extended far beyond studying these sports icons. His father shared that J.J. had a whiteboard in his high school bedroom where he would break down opposing defenses.

"He jotted down the defense's primary coverages. He singled out defenders he could attack," Jim McCarthy explained, offering a glimpse into his son's meticulous approach to game preparation.

J.J. McCarthy's journey to the NFL began long before his high school days. In an interview with Big Ten Network's The Journey, he revealed that his NFL ambitions took root as early as the fifth grade.

"I not only wanted to play in the NFL, but I wanted to be the greatest football player I could possibly be," McCarthy stated, highlighting the drive that has propelled him to where he is today.

J.J McCarthy from high school star to college champion

McCarthy's dedication paid off, as he became a highly sought-after 5-star recruit coming out of high school.

His college career at the University of Michigan was nothing short of spectacular, culminating in a national championship victory in his final season.

The young quarterback's success at Michigan, including multiple victories over rival Ohio State, solidified his status as one of the top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Now, as a member of the Minnesota Vikings, McCarthy faces his most significant challenge yet. While currently positioned as the backup to veteran Sam Darnold, it's widely expected that McCarthy will soon take over as the franchise quarterback.

The Vikings' decision to invest a first-round pick in McCarthy speaks volumes about their belief in his potential.

How he performs in this role will be crucial to Minnesota's Super Bowl aspirations in the coming seasons.

Despite his intense focus on football, McCarthy's parents have strived to maintain a sense of normalcy in his life. Jim McCarthy emphasized the importance of allowing J.J. to be a kid while pursuing his dreams.

"His life has been on fast-forward," Jim noted, "and he's managed it well. But he's still a young kid. I want him to make mistakes. There's still so much for him to learn."

As J.J. McCarthy embarks on his NFL journey, the lessons from his GOAT Book and his experiences at Michigan will undoubtedly serve him well.

While the road ahead is long and challenging, McCarthy's track record suggests he has the tools and mindset to make a significant impact in the NFL.

As Minnesota looks to build a contender, all eyes will be on their rookie quarterback, waiting to see if he can live up to the potential he's shown throughout his young career.

