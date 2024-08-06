Vikings WR Jordan Addison Faces NFL Suspension After Being Charged With Misdemeanor DUI Over July 12 Arrest

Jordan Addison, a Minnesota Vikings wide receiver, has been officially charged with driving under the influence and might face a ban from the NFL. He has been charged with two misdemeanors following his detention on July 12 in Los Angeles on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.



According to the Star Tribune's Ben Goessling, Jordan Addison was charged with two misdemeanors in Los Angeles County following his DUI arrest on July 12. The arrest occurred after Addison was discovered sleeping behind the wheel of his Rolls-Royce outside of Los Angeles International Airport.

As per the report, Addison was accused on July 31 of driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a blood alcohol level higher than California's legal limit of .08 per cent after cops discovered him sleeping behind the wheel of a white Rolls-Royce that was obstructing highway lanes near the airport.

He is scheduled to appear in Los Angeles court on October 7 to be arraigned and enter a plea to the allegations. If convicted or pleads guilty, he may face up to six months in jail, $2,000 in penalties, or a six-month suspension of his driver's license.

Interestingly, the Vikings will face the Jets on October 6 in London. There is no detail or word on Addison's plans, although he may need to fly back separately from the squad to meet his court hearing. If Addison is convicted, he could face up to six months in jail and an immediate three-game suspension. Last month, Addison appeared to accept the possibility of a suspension.

Advertisement

Also Read: 5 Thrilling NFL & NBA Player Rivalries That Will Keep You Hooked

According to the NFL's substance abuse policy and program, players face a three-game ban for their first felony violation involving alcohol usage, unless there are aggravating circumstances that warrant further disciplinary action.

Addison was cited for speeding 140 mph on Interstate 94 in St. Paul last July, but he was not charged with any alcohol- or drug-related violations, which may help him escape heavier punishment for his arrest last month.

The Vikings issued a statement shortly following the occurrence, noting, "We are aware of Jordan Addison's arrest this past Friday and are obtaining further information about the event."

Addison returned to Minnesota for the Vikings training camp shortly after his detention in California, and he addressed the situation. Addison stated, "This has definitely been the most peaceful I've ever felt, just being out here with my teammates. You know my character. They understand my heart. So I just come out here every day and show them that I'm getting beyond it and that I'm going to keep studying."

Advertisement

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell stated he was "disappointed" in Addison and that he would discuss disciplinary and personal accountability with the receiver. Addison might face a suspension from the NFL under the player conduct rules, but that may not happen this season. O'Connell stated that any disciplinary action against Addison would be postponed until the legal procedure and the NFL's inquiry into the situation were complete.