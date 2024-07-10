Vince Carter Revealed as NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition Cover Athlete; DETAILS INSIDE

The Hall of Fame Edition Cover Athlete for NBA 2K25 is none other than the legendary Vince Carter. Carter's induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame was announced earlier this year. He will now appear on the cover of the upcoming NBA game in 2K. Additionally, NBA 2K25 offers some fresh enhancements for PC, New Gen, and Current Gen gamers. Let's first examine Carter's response to the news, though.

What did the 2024 Hall of Fame Inductee Vince Carter have to say?

Vince Carter responded with great emotion to being included on the cover of NBA 2K25's Hall of Fame Edition, as well as to being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

He said, “Between the honors NBA 2K and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame have bestowed upon me, this year is an unforgettable one, making me pause with gratitude for my career. Being named a cover athlete would always have been a special moment for me, but it is a particular honor to be on the cover of the NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition.”

Carter’s NBA journey

The only basketball player to have appeared in 22 NBA seasons is Vince Carter. Carter played in more than 1,500 games between 1999 and 2020, starting nearly 1,000 of them. He played for several teams during his lengthy career, including the following: the Toronto Raptors, the Brooklyn Nets (formerly New Jersey), the Orlando Magic, the Phoenix Suns, the Dallas Mavericks, the Memphis Grizzlies, the Sacramento Kings, and the Atlanta Hawks.

Advertisement

The 1999 Rookie of the Year went on to receive eight All-Star selections and even made two Olympic appearances for the United States. With his stellar background and remarkable fortitude, Carter makes a fantastic cover athlete. Other cover stars in the game are WNBA player A'ja Wilson and Celtics player Jayson Tatum.

The NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition is limited

The NBA 2K25 Hall of Fame Edition will only be available until September 8, 2024, and will be a limited-edition product. It comes with everything from the All-Star Edition plus an additional:

• Vince Carter MyCAREER jersey

• Season 1 Pro Pass (4 rewards upfront)

• 12-month NBA League Pass Subscription

Additionally, NBA 2K25 offers some fresh and intriguing updates, particularly for PC gamers. Indeed, PC gamers will at last be able to partake in the same experience as their new-gen counterparts. Playing The W, exploring The City, and experiencing MyNBA's new "sixth era" are a few of these advantages.

Advertisement

There will also be a brand-new Neighborhood with a Metropolis theme for current-generation PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch players to explore. They can accomplish tasks here, get rewards, and establish online connections with other users. Nevertheless, the Hall of Fame Edition will only be accessible on PCs and new-gen systems.

ALSO READ: Everything You Need to Know About NBA 2K25: Cover Athletes, Release Date, Price, and More