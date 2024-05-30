Vince Carter Spotted Steph Curry’s Potential Even as a Child: ‘You Could See the Drive and Love for the Game’

In a recent episode of The Reel, Raptors Legend Vince Carter shared wholesome memories he shared with the star Point Guard of Golden State Warriors, Stephen Curry.

After spending 3 complete seasons playing with Dell Curry, Steph Curry’s dad, the Hall of Famer said Steph, growing up, had a ubiquitous presence. He was ‘locked in’ all the time.

When he wasn’t on the court, showing his shooting prowess, you could have found him either in the locker room or on the hard court, practicing and strategizing his moves. He was always very eager for one-on-ones and would challenge Vince to games.

“I would get my workout done. Steph was already on the court, asking, ‘You ready? You ready?’ And I’m like, ‘Calm down, calm down. Let me get my workout in,’” Vince laughed.

Vince Carter recognized the raw talent blooming in front of him

To imagine that a youngster would take on an NBA star at such a young age is outstanding and mind-boggling at the same time. Vince already saw that Steph was extraordinary even before he won his two MVP titles.

"He got the best competition—this was young Vince, in my prime. He's playing and seeing that every "Vince remarked.

Even though teen Steph very clearly knew the difference in their heights, powers, and everything else, he was ever-so-eager to take Vince on, whenever the opportunity presented itself.

As a young player taking a chance against the best player the Raptors had at the time, Steph worked hard and became one of the best players in NBA history. He won four NBA championships and two MVP awards. “Chef Curry” has made history with his amazing scoring and unmatched shooting skills.

Steph Curry’s success doesn’t surprise Vince Carter

“It didn't surprise me. He had the want to; he always wanted to get out there, compete, play, and go through that process,” Vince Carter said, a small smile caressing his lips.

The best three-point shooter ever might have had the advantage of having an NBA player as a father, but it was his determination and hard work that made him great. He constantly improved his game and pushed himself to do better every day. This commitment has made Curry one of the most loved players in the league today.

