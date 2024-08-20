‘Vince Is an 80-Year-Old A*****e’: Ronda Rousey Claims Vince McMahon Ruined Her Chances for Great Matches in WWE

Despite having a successful career, former multi-time Women’s World Champion, Ronda Rousey, left WWE with a sour taste in her mouth. Since then, Rousey hasn’t pulled her punches in exposing Vince McMahon and other authority figures. That said, The Rowdy One recently revealed that Vince McMahon kept her from having great matches in WWE.

Ronda Rousey was last seen in a WWE ring at SummerSlam 2023 where she took on her former partner-turned-rival Shayna Baszler in a MMA Rules match. Rousey made her exit after putting over Baszler in that match.

After leaving WWE, Rousey released her memoir, Our Fight, detailing her struggle with the authorities in WWE, specifically Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and Bruce Pritchard.

In a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet on Inisghts, Ronda Rousey revealed that Vince McMahon hindered her ability to deliver great matches in WWE. In addition, Rousey blamed McMahon for her not getting to work with Becky Lynch at WrestleMania.

When asked why her match against Becky Lynch didn’t take place at WrestleMania, Rousey told Chris Van Vliet: “Because Vince is an 80-year-old a*****e. Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, Bruce Prichard, they can all suck a d**k.”

She further went on to say: “I didn’t really give a f*** what Vince thought to be honest. I just wanted to have a great match. Sometimes I felt like instead of enabling us to have a great match, we were fighting against him in order to have a great match.”

Although Rousey was impervious to Vince McMahon’s opinion of her in-ring performances, she found McMahon more of an obstacle, keeping her from having elite matches.

Furthermore, Rousey also expressed her frustrations with the WWE management’s lack of communication and planning, which made it challenging for her to get details about her matches until the last minute.

Interestingly, a WWE executive recently expressed his interest in welcoming Ronda Rousey back to the company. Well, at this juncture, it’s unlikely for Rousey to make her comeback in WWE. Considering that she has nothing but vitriol for Vince McMahon, Rousey seems to have fallen out of love with the company.

However, the former UFC star has not shied away from praising Triple H for his support during her final stretch in WWE. With Vince McMahon gone for good, it is not too far-fetched to think that Ronda Rousey could make a return in the future.

At present, though, Rousey has moved on from wrestling and is focused on new projects like writing a graphic novel.

