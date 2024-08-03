Vince McMahon and Stone Cold’s Rivalry Set 'New Type of Storytelling in WWE', Says Hall of Famer

When Bret The Hitman Hart made a controversial exit from WWE to WCW, Shawn Michales and Stone Cold Steve Austin were the only top two superstars left in the company. The Rock was the third biggest superstar, but in terms of popularity, he was a step behind the other two as he was a heel those days.

So, Vince McMahon came up with an out-of-the-box idea to push WWE’s ratings further. And what did he do? The former WWE Chairman brought in renowned boxer Mike Tyson into the WWE for a storyline against Stone Cold. This move though unexpected, created waves across the industry.

WWE Hall of Famer, Eric Bishoff, Vice President of WCW then, recalls the iconic rivalry between Stone Cold and Vince McMahon, and the inclusion of Mark Tyson for a short while a significant shift in WWE’s history.

Why did Eric Bishoff praise Stone Cold and Vince McMahon’s rivalry?

While speaking on his 83 podcast, Eric Bishoff called it one of the most meaningful storylines in WWE’s history. It was those days when the Attitude Era was at its peak. He said that bringing Mike Tyson into the storyline was a critical turning point in WWE.

“When they brought in Tyson and set up the Tyson-Austin-McMahon feud, that was the moment. That story, that angle, probably had more to do with the success we see today than anything else you could point to,” Bishoff said.

Advertisement

Bishoff stated that the McMahon-Stone Cold Steve Austin rivalry marked a significant shift in WWE’s business model, which was moving away from the target of a younger audience to an adult audience. He stated that the way WWE went about handling that storyline was instrumental in shaping the promotion’s success.

“That moment was the manifestation of a speech I believe that Vince McMahon gave in November, talking about the new direction of WWE and the new type of storytelling. He was foreshadowing the Attitude Era, which was a reaction to Nitro. That story has more to do with the success of WWE today than any other single moment that I can think of,” 411mania quoted Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Also Read: 'Watching The Future Unfold': Eric Bischoff Hints at This WWE Superstar As Next Big Thing

Eric Bishoff calls it a masterful decision

Bishoff said that one might look at the positives and the negatives but said that the creative decision changed the fate of WWE from the business point of view. Bishoff was then the creative head of WCW, and his Monday Nitro was a huge hit among wrestling fans.

Advertisement

Monday Night Wars gave a huge run of money to the WWE, around 1998, and business was a cut-throat competition between the two companies then. However, the promotion started running out of revenue by the end of 2000, and by 2001, WCW had shut down.