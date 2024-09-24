Vince McMahon Attempted To Buy Netflix Docuseries After Seeing First Footage: Report

Vince McMahon might be having sleepless nights these days. The former WWE Chairman could be facing more public wrath, as Netflix is set to release a six-part docuseries on the business tycoon, which will comprehensively shed light on his scandals and alleged predatory nature.

The show, initially completed in 2022, was updated with more content after the hush money payment scandal involving McMahon emerged that same year. Following the scandal, McMahon retired from the company, only to return six months later as Executive Chairman of TKO Group after WWE's merger with the entity.

Additionally, the aftermath of Janel Grant’s sex trafficking lawsuit is also featured in the Netflix show.

A new report states that when Vince McMahon saw the first footage of the show, he attempted to buy it out to prevent its release. This information was reported by Matthew Belloni in Puck’s What I’m Hearing newsletter.

In his newsletter, Belloni described Vince McMahon as "still nervous about the doc," stating that McMahon had "attempted to buy the project from Netflix." In addition to McMahon, Endeavour CEO Ari Emanuel also voiced concerns about the show, particularly regarding "the doc’s treatment of Vince’s alter ego, 'Mr. McMahon.'"

However, Netflix held onto the project and later added more material to the series, particularly the developments surrounding Janel Grant’s sex trafficking lawsuit and the hush money payment scandal.

Due to the lawsuit that surfaced in January 2024, the release of the series, initially slated for March 2024, was postponed. The producers added more content, and the series was finally released on September 25, 2024.

Earlier today, Vince McMahon criticized the show’s creators for using editing tricks to mislead viewers and create a deceptive narrative about him. The former WWE Chairman stated that he doesn’t regret participating in the project but felt that the producers failed to tell an objective story.

McMahon urged viewers to keep an open mind while watching the series and to remember that there are always two sides to every story.

