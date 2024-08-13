Vince McMahon Enjoyed Seeing Stars Embarrassed in Their Hometown; Claims Ex-WWE Superstar

Vince McMahon is known for his questionable decisions, and one of them was making WWE superstars lose in their hometown. Winning at one’s soil is always a dream for any athlete, but in Vince’s back of the mind, he wanted them to lose because it would give that character good heat.

This strange and out-of-the-box booking of Vince McMahon has been revealed by former WWE superstar Matt Hardy recently. While speaking on his “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, Hardy said that McMahon really enjoyed making superstars lose in their hometowns.

"I think he felt like it was going to get good heat, and I think in his mind he justified like, 'I can get heat on an individual by taking advantage of the hometown star. And then, I'll use this heat to build them into something bigger,” Wrestling Inc quoted Matt Hardy.

Hardy suggested that Vince really enjoyed those people getting embarrassed in their hometowns, especially Jim Ross who was subject to this trend in Oklahoma City by Vince McMahon.

Hardy recalled his own experience of 2000 when he along with Jeff Hardy, lost a bout to Edge and Christian at WrestleMania. The next plan was to make The Hardy Boyz win at SummerSlam their hometown in North Carolina. But Vince McMahon changed it at the last moment.

"Vince said, 'Damn it. Too many people think you're going to win. We've got to change it. We'll just do it at the next show –- wherever that's at.' It was Philadelphia, Unforgiven, in a cage match."

And at SummerSlam, The Hardy Boyz and The Dudley Boyz lost the TLC match to Edge and Christian, when they were originally supposed to win it. It was all because Vince McMahon wanted it at any cost and it was as per his own pleasure.

Hardy however said that sometimes it’s okay to give fans what they want. "I think sometimes people overthink pro wrestling, and I think that was one of the scenarios where they were overthinking pro wrestling,” Wrestling Inc said.

Vince McMahon no longer controls the decisions and is out of the company for good. The 77-year-old business tycoon was brash in dealing with superstars and even though he created a good product over the years, people who have worked with him don’t speak well about it.

The Janel Grant sexual trafficking lawsuit has further tarnished the image of McMahon to the extent that today, he is not even allowed to enter WWE premises and use his gym, a company that he built in the last three decades.