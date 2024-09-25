Vince McMahon Explains Why He Hates People Who Want To Retire in Life; ‘Have No Sympathy..’

Vince McMahon is inarguably the most unpredictable man on earth. He does things and later abhors doing them. You will be surprised to know that Vince took his retirement from WWE in 2022 just a few months later when he spoke on the Netlifx show, that he would never retire in his life. However, in July 2022, when the hush money scandal of McMahon broke out, he had to step back and announce his retirement.

However, he came back to WWE six months later, replacing his daughter as Chairman, and sold the company to the Endeavour group. But what's worth noticing is that McMahon had told the showmakers that he would never retire from WWE. But destiny got him to do that only two months later. The former WWE Chairman could be seen speaking about his retirement on the Netflix show, 'Mr McMahon' which is based on his life.

Instead, he expresses distaste against people who contemplate retirement in their lives He says that one stops growing after retirement, and thereby he would never retire in his life.

“Taking a step back, do I ever see myself retiring? No, I don’t see myself ever retiring. I never understood why people stopped growing. When you stop growing you die. Some people are like I wanna retire one day – what are you gonna do when you retire? I have no sympathy for people like that so go die,” McMahon said.

Advertisement

While Vince came out of his retirement in January 2023, he had to go into hiding when former WWE employee, Miss Janel Grant filed a sexual trafficking lawsuit against him in January 2024, accusing him of raping her on several occasions and also trafficking her to other men in WWE.

The recently released Netflix documentary is believed to be a nightmare for Vince McMahon, as it uncovers several scandals of his, including Janel Grant’s sexual trafficking lawsuit and his other predatory activities. McMahon, a day before the release of the show had slammed the makers of the show for creating a “deceptive narrative” around his image.

A report also emerged yesterday which claimed that Vince McMahon wanted to buy the series from Netflix, but the streaming giant didn’t allow it so. McMahon, when he saw the first cut of the show, knew that it would tarnish his image, so he never wanted this docuseries to see the light of the show.

