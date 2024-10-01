Vince McMahon Fired WWE Superstars To Save Money for Hush Payment, Reveals Ex Talent; ‘Tried To Pay Me Off’

Vince McMahon’s stars are not with him these days. Ever since the Janel Grant sexual trafficking lawsuit hit him in January 2024, the former WWE Chairman has been facing massive public flak. The same people who adored him once have now turned on him.

The negativity around his character has been further bolstered by the Netflix’s recently released docuseries, ‘Mr. McMahon’. Now, a former WWE superstar EJ Nduka has revealed that Vince McMahon had fired him along with several other superstars around 2021, to save money so that he could make hush money payments to several women with whom he had been in relationships in the past.

For the unversed, Vince McMahon had allegedly paid USD 12 million as part of a hush-money settlement around 2021, and this news broke in 2022, leading to Vince McMahon stepping down from his post as WWE Chairman.

So, EJ Eduka who stayed with WWE for two years (2019-2021) has claimed that Vince McMahon fired him along with other talents to save money for hush-money payments. While writing on his social media account, Eduka wrote, “They pulled the rug from underneath my family and I and many other wrestlers cause he wanted to spend that money on hush money. As far as I am concerned yall can eat glass.”

He said that he came into the wrestling industry from the NFL and IFBB and was the hardest-working person in the room. Eduka claimed he was the first person to hit the wrestling ring in the day and the last person to leave. He even claimed that he even came to extra ring, and tried to ask for help, but nothing happened.

“I wish one of yall would even debate what I’m saying cause I knew this day would come. I recorded ALL and have receipts. They even tried to pay me off and prevent me from coming to AEW for a WHOLE YEAR. They said “certain people don’t like admitting when they make a mistake,” Eduka said.

Eduka went on to praise Tony Khan’s AEW and Ring of Honor. Saying that if these promotions weren’t there, he along with several other superstars would have disappeared. He even claimed that WWE made him sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement (NDA) and said that he was threatened that violation of this NDA would lead him to be blackballed from the wrestling business.

