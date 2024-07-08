Vince McMahon Hardly Interacted With NXT Wrestlers, Released WWE Superstar Reveals

Former WWE Chairman, Vince McMahon who has spent three decades with the company was all ears for the top wrestlers in WWE, but was seemingly less interested in wrestlers of the NXT, says a released WWE talent.

Donovan Dijak who was recently released by the company has claimed that being a NXT superstar, he hardly got the chance to interact with Vince McMahon. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Dijak said that in the last two years, he hardly met Vince McMahon, and his pitches got rejected by Vince nearly six times.

What did Dijak say about Vince McMahon?

In a conversation with Sportskeeda’s Dr. Chris Featherstone, Dijak said that it was only when he moved to the main roster of Monday Night RAW, that he got to interact with Vince McMahon.

"Vince was basically inaccessible to NXT talent unless they were directly requested by him. I only heard of that happening once or twice ever. On RAW, I would speak to him after matches but that was usually brief. If I had a pitch to make I would do that before Raw in his office. I pitched probably six things directly to him over the course of two years but they were all unsuccessful,” he said.

Despite being a renowned face in the company, Dijak was released from his contract on June 28. In a post on X, he revealed that it was the officials at the WWE who never negotiated with him.

What did Dijak say about his WWE contract?

Dijak revealed that WWE “stonewalled” him. “They never made me a single offer, then they informed me they would not renew my contract at the eleventh hour,” Dijak wrote in a released statement uploaded on his X account.

He stated that he was once told by a WWE employee that he was “crushing it”, and still he was shown the doors. “I tirelessly pitched ideas to anyone who would listen. I never once missed a booking, and I was injured 1 time in 7 years for 3 months.”

For his release from the WWE, Dijak said that he was “thankful, disappointed, but also excited.” He also said that all he wanted was a fair shot, and now he has the opportunity to go out and take it.

Dijak’s contract with WWE ended on June 28, and now he is expected to join Tony Khan’s AEW. He was also recently spotted at the backstage of AEW Forbidden Door.

