Vince McMahon Is Better Leader Than TNA’s Former President Dixie Carter, Says Ex-WWE Writer

There’s no denying that Vince McMahon was one of the best wrestling promoters during his era. The perpetual success of WWE over its rivals for years is a testament to Vince McMahon’s deep understanding of the wrestling business. That said, in a recent interview, former head writer Vince Russo revealed how it was easier working with McMahon over other promoters, specifically former TNA President Dixie Carter. Off-topic, McMahon may have been easy for Russo to work with but an ex-WWE star recently claimed the former WWE chairman ruined her chances in WWE.

Anyway, Vince Russo possesses a wealth of knowledge about the wrestling industry. The former WWE Head Writer worked closely with Vince McMahon during his tenure and contributed massively to WWE’s success in the Attitude Era. In addition to his work experience with WWE, Russo also worked with former TNA’s key figure, Dixie Carter.

While speaking on Sportskeeda’s Wrestling Outlaws, Vince Russo spoke about the difference between working with McMahon and Carter. According to him, Vince McMahon attentively listened to his pitched ideas and trusted Russo’s creative expertise.

However, Dixie Carter demanded more of Russo’s time, which made discussions with her inefficient. Russo highlighted that Dixie didn’t understand that he needed to spend more time working with talents rather than engaging in time-consuming discussions.

Russo said on the Wrestling Outlaws: "When I worked with Vince McMahon, he would say, 'Vince, what are we doing tonight? Meaning, what am I doing tonight? Okay, Vince, here's what we are doing.' I swear to God, it was a 10-minute conversation, and he didn't say anything. He listened to what we were doing. Bro, when Dixie was a character on the show, I had to spend more time with her than anybody else.”

Advertisement

Although Vince McMahon is presumed to be someone hard to impress, he was more receptive to ideas, per Russo. But Dixie Carter’s approach was more hands-on, requiring more attention from Russo.

While McMahon and Carter had distinct modus operandi, both were heavily involved in storylines.

Despite Russo not being a fan of working with Carter as much as McMahon, it should also be noted that Dixie Carter hired Vince Russo even though TNA’s broadcast partner, Spike TV, was not very keen on it due to Russo’s controversial reputation. However, Dixie secretly kept Russo but ended up accidentally revealing her lie by sending an email to the wrong person. Additionally, many talents and fans have blamed Carter for the downfall of TNA.

Currently, TNA, now owned by Anthem Media Group, is working together with WWE.

Also Read: Why Was Vince McMahon’s Wife Linda in a Wheelchair for Months in WWE Storyline? Find Out

Advertisement

On the other hand, Vince McMahon is no longer associated with the WWE due to his alleged involvement in misconduct with former WWE employee Janel Grant.

The former WWE chairman was forced to resign in January, months after WWE’s $21.4 billion deal with TKO was finalized. Due to McMahon’s tarnished reputation, WWE has seemingly scrubbed off his legacy, as he is banned from even being mentioned on TV.

Read More: Are Former WWE Moguls Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon Still Married?