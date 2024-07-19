Vince McMahon Made THIS Former WWE Champion Shoot Racist Promo: ‘Not Proud of Doing It’

Vince McMahon has committed several misdeeds when he was the chairman of WWE. He has yelled at superstars, cursed at them, thrown out people and finished careers. And if that wasn’t enough, he even made people record racist promos, something which he publicly claimed to be against.

Former WWE Champion Jinder Mahal has said that Vince McMahon once made him shoot a racist promo, which he didn’t want to do. But he said that he was told that the orders to do it came directly from Vince McMahon and he had to do it at any cost. And that according to Jinder Mahal, was something he regrets doing to this date.

What does Jinder Mahal reveal about doing racist promo on Vince McMahon’s orders?

While speaking to Chris Van Vliet at his Insight podcast, Jinder Mahal said that he once recorded a promo against Shunksune Nakamura before their SummerSlam bout in 2017.

It was the year, when Mahal had beaten Randy Orton to win the WWE Championship and had gone on to retain it against several superstars. He was poised to face Nakamura at SummerSlam, and before that big fight, Mahal claims, Vince McMahon made him record a racist promo, referencing the star's ethnicity.

“So that day, I had the promo, I got the script from the writer ‘This is from Vince, he wants you to say this.’ I was like, Oh man, I don’t want to say [this], is there anything else we can do? He said ‘No, it’s come from Vince,” Mahal told Chris Van Vliet.

Mahal revealed that he did discuss with McMahon over his reluctance of cutting that promo. But McMahon, he said, told him it won't matter much, as nothing was personal about it, and it was just entertainment.

“So I even asked Vince [and said] ‘This is gonna get negative backlash.’ He said ‘No, no, no, no, don’t worry. Who cares? It’s not you, it’s a character, just entertainment,” Mahal said.

He stated that he was extremely unhappy while recording that promo, and wished if he could take back that moment.

Later he said that when he came after recording that promo, one of the WWE social media managers told him, that the promo has received massive backlash from the fans.

Vince McMahon prevented Jinder Mahal from posting clarification statement

Reacting to the situation, Mahal said that he was given a clarification statement to put on social media by some PR agent, but again at the last moment, Vince McMahon pulled them back. “And as we were about to tweet it, he said ‘Actually, Vince changed his mind, he said no,” Mahal recalled.

Mahal to this date, says regrets shooting that promo, but also contends that something like that won’t happen ever again. He said that the regime has changed now, and everything else is different. He said that that was a differen time, different era. Speaking for McMahon, the former WWE Champion said that Vince was “stuck in his own ways.”