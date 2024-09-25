Vince McMahon Makes Explosive Claim on Chris Benoit’s Suicide-Murder Scandal; ‘Human Beings Are Flawed’

Chris Benoit’s murder-suicide scandal had rocked the WWE to its core. On June 24, 2007, Chris Benoit was allegedly found hanging from a rope in his gym while his wife and son were found dead in another room.

It was alleged that Chris Benoit had first killed his son and wife, and later hung himself to death. Benoit's brain scan, after autopsy, hinted that his brain was severely diseased, and it looked like the brain of a 60-year-old man. Questions were raised over the number of concussions Benoit got when performing in WWE matches.

However, Vince McMahon remained tight-lipped. WWE only released a condolence statement on the day of his death, and he was evaded from the memory. Since then, there has been no mention of Chris Benoit in any WWE show.

The former Chairman has now spoken on Netflix’s latest show based on his life, titled, Mr McMahon. McMahon straightaway denied any connection between steroid use in WWE and the death of Chris Benoit. Instead, he went on to pin the blame on Chris Benoit, saying that human beings are flawed.

“There’s no correlation between taking steroids and what happened to Chris Benoit, human beings are flawed. Chris went nuts, it happens in every form of life, that’s the only thing I can take away from it,” TJRWrestling quoted Vince McMahon.

McMahon further went on to refute the doctor’s claim that Benoit’s brain was severely affected because of the concussions he got during his matches, especially while executing his finisher. McMahon termed it as a complete fluke, saying that the finishers performed by WWE superstars aren’t meant to hurt fellow wrestlers.

“This doctor came up with this ridiculous statement of ‘Okay here’s why Chris Benoit did this.’ There was some sort of trauma to his head and things were shown where Chris would dive off the rope and hit someone with his head. That’s a complete work. It looks like there’s damage and there’s not. We know what we’re doing, we don’t hurt each other,” McMahon said.

Even though WWE did not comment on Benoit’s concussions after that, chair shots to the head were completely banned by the company. Vince McMahon also made sure that Benoit’s name never came on TV. In a way, his death was brushed under the carpet by the WWE.

