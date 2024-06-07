Vince McMahon Not Allowed To Enter New WWE Headquarters And Gym He Built; Report

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual assault

It is hard to believe that Vince McMahon, who was WWE's owner for four decades, isn't associated with the company anymore. Not only that, according to a new revelation, he is not even allowed to enter the current headquarters of WWE in Stamford, Connecticut, amid the controversy surrounding Janet Grant.



As the recent guest of The Insiders Podcasts with Conrad Thompson, ex-employee of WWE Tom Carlucci, who has a great bond with Vince McMahon, shared the story. As per his statement, " He can't even walk in the building... that's crazy when you drive by the building. "

Tom further said that he and other employees were working previously down the street from the corporate office. Mr. McMahon wanted them to work under the same roof. After building the new HQ, his vision was complete, but now, after selling the company, he isn't welcome there anymore. He can't even go there as a visitor.

Vince McMahon can not access the gym he built

Tom Carlucci stated that Vince built a new gym in the new headquarters of WWE. "The gym was created for Vince McMahon. He designed the gym with his trainer Mike, who I really know well. He can't even go in that gym anymore,” revealed Tom.

Besides being banned from entering the WWE Headquarters, Vince McMahon isn't allowed to visit the weight room he had built and designed with his trainer.

Vince McMahon is a fitness fanatic. When he was actively wrestling in the Attitude Era, he maintained a muscular physique.

Even today, in his late 70s, the former WWE Chairman is dedicated to his fitness routine and hits the gym regularly. He is still in great shape compared to a myriad of people of his age.

Will Vince ever return to WWE?

Vince McMahon's life has been in turmoil for the past couple of years following the Janel Grant controversy. He is currently facing a lawsuit from the former WWE employee, and numerous women have come forward, showing support to her.

The lawsuit was filed by Janet, accusing McMahon of misusing his power as the chairman of WWE. She was reportedly sexually abused by Vince.

The former WWE Chairman's reputation is now tarnished. Until the lawsuit is resolved, seeing him in WWE headquarters or ring isn't feasible.

