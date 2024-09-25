Vince McMahon Refutes The Undertaker’s Claim on WrestleMania 30 Loss; ‘He Was in Some Psychological Shock’

The Undertaker’s WrestleMania 30 loss against Brock Lesnar was one of the most shocking events in WWE history. The Deadman’s streak of winning 21 straight matches at WrestleMania was finally broken by Brock Lesnar in 2014.

After the match, the only question in the mind of every WWE fan was whose decision was it to end the streak. Was The Undertaker’s view taken on this? Did Vince McMahon decide it?

It was later found out that Vince McMahon was the one who decided it, and The Undertaker also agreed to it. However, there is a twist in the tale now. In a newly released Netflix show, based on the life of Vince McMahon, titled ‘Mr McMahon’, Taker has said that he came to know about the outcome of the match on the day of WrestleMania 30 itself, but due to a concussion he suffered early in the match, he can’t remember anything about it.

“The Streak is a huge part of the attraction of WrestleMania, so I was gonna win the streak was gonna stay intact but that day Vince walked in my dressing room and said ‘Mark, I think we’re gonna put Brock over tonight.’ About 5/10 minutes into the match I got concussed; the match went on for 25 minutes or so but I can’t to this day recall being in that match,” TJRWrestling quoted The Undertaker.

Advertisement

However, Vince McMahon has got another take on Taker’s statement and he rather refutes Taker’s claim, saying that he doesn’t see when did he get concussed in the match. McMahon rather seems to have taken a swipe against Taker by stating that Mark (The Undertaker) might not be able to recall it, since it was very traumatic for him.

“It was a last-minute decision, Mark wasn’t prepared for it, he was in some psychological shock. Looking back, I don’t see where Mark was concussed, it could’ve happened but I think Mark just didn’t remember any of that because it was so traumatic for him,” he said.

Be that as it may, the outcome of that match remains one of the most mind-numbing moments in WWE history. The Undertaker since then, lost one more match at WrestleMania 33, when he lost a match to Roman Reigns. The Deadman finally called it quits at WrestleMania 36 when he faced AJ Styles in a cinematic match.

